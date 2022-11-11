Voters in Arizona and Nevada Could Decide Who Wins Georgia’s Senate Seat

Walker has been a flawed candidate from the start. He has a history of domestic violence, and his candidacy was rocked by revelations that he had several unacknowledged children. Walker’s campaign was further roiled by multiple reports in October that he had paid for one former girlfriend to have an abortion and pressured another to undergo the procedure. But former President Donald Trump’s support pulled him through the primary campaign, and many Republicans lined up behind him because Senate control was at stake. When GOP Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida campaigned for Walker in October, for example, they pitched him as a bulwark against Biden in a GOP Senate.

“Herschel Walker will pump the brakes on the Biden agenda,” Cotton told reporters. “He will deliver, with the Republican majority in Congress, an economy that does work for Americans.” But that premise falls apart if Republicans don’t control the Senate. And if he isn’t the decisive vote, what motivation will skeptical Republicans in Georgia have to turn out for him in December?

“In a world where Democrats control the Senate no matter what, Republican voters who supported Walker as a majority-maker might be less inclined to vote for him in the runoff,” Stephen Fowler, a political reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting, told me. “If the stakes of the election are now ‘Who represents Georgia for six years?’ instead of ‘Will my party control the Senate and be able to support/stymie the Democratic agenda?’ the calculus may be different, especially because we have already seen a sizable number of Republicans say they can’t and won’t support Walker.”