Is “Democracy on the Ballot”? It Depends Where You Live.

“Whereas before redistricting, 12 of the state’s then 36 districts had been competitive, under new maps, only 3 of 38 districts are—and two of them just barely,” the Brennan Center concluded. (Texas gained two seats after the 2020 census.) “Moreover, virtually all Republican districts in Texas are not only safe, but ultra-safe. In all, a remarkable 88 percent of Republican districts in Texas are now ones that Donald Trump won by 15 or more percentage points—significant insurance against the demographic change and suburban political shifts that bedeviled Republicans last decade in Texas.”

Other analysts have found a similar dearth of competitive House races. Cook Political Report currently lists all but 88 House races as solidly Democratic or solidly Republican. Of those 88 races, it describes just 35 of them as toss-ups, meaning that no side has a clear statistical edge over the other. There’s an element of guesswork here: A systemic polling error in favor of either party could result in a significant gap between those predictions and the results next week. And while 88 seats might seem like a lot, it only amounts to about one-fifth of the House of Representatives as a whole.

About 200 million Americans’ House races are already effectively decided for them.

A bit of rough math shows the depth of the problem. After the 2020 census, each House seat represents about 790,000 people. Applying that to the Brennan Center’s estimate of competitive seats gives us about 200 million Americans whose House races are already effectively decided for them. In Wisconsin, where Michels promised that Republicans would never lose another election if he won, only one of the state’s seven congressional seats is remotely competitive, according to a Cook Political Report analysis. The other six favor one party’s candidate by double digits. Wisconsin’s state legislature is also so thoroughly gerrymandered that Republicans can win a near-supermajority of seats with only a bare majority of overall votes.