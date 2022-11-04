Is “Democracy on the Ballot”? It Depends Where You Live.

Biden and others are not wrong that the republic is in peril. A growing number of Republican election deniers seek to claim key secretary of state offices ahead of the 2024 presidential race, raising the risk of electoral malfeasance to restore former President Donald Trump to the White House in two years. State legislatures and governor’s mansions may go to people with little interest in basic democratic principles. “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor,” Tim Michels, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, reportedly told his supporters at a recent event.

Thanks to gerrymandering and other demographic factors, only a fraction of House elections are actually competitive this year.

It would still not be entirely accurate to say that democracy is on the ballot everywhere next week. That may certainly be true if you live in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, or Pennsylvania. It is particularly true if you have a chance to vote against one of the dozens of state and local officials across the country running on this platform. But thanks to gerrymandering and other demographic factors, only a fraction of House elections are actually competitive this year. Senate races don’t have a gerrymandering problem, of course, but only a third of the seats are up for grabs in any given election. Thus, fewer Americans than it seems will actually have the power to halt this trend when their votes are counted next week. Calls to defend democracy are often falling on voters who can’t do much about it.

By some metrics, the 2022 midterms don’t necessarily reflect poorly on the health of American democracy. The New York Times election analyst Nate Cohn noted last week that Democrats still stand a modest chance of keeping control of the House next week. He contrasted this possibility with fears that gerrymandering would give Republicans an insurmountable edge in House races. “By some measures, this is the fairest House map of the last 40 years,” Cohn argued, citing as evidence the gap between the average House district’s voting results and the vote share received by each party’s most recent presidential candidate.