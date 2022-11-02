The Five Scariest Statewide Republican Candidates You Haven’t Heard of

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Tudor Dixon

“The sad thing is that Gretchen [Whitmer] will tie your hands, put a gun to your head, and ask if you’re ready to talk,” Tudor Dixon, Michigan’s Republican nominee for governor, “joked” in September about her Democratic opponent, who was the victim of a very real, very serious kidnapping plot. “For someone so worried about getting kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage and holding it for ransom.”

The Trump-endorsed Dixon spent years working in a disreputable steel foundry owned by her father before a brief stint as a conservative media commentator for Real America’s Voice. As a “news anchor,” she advanced a conspiracy theory that Covid-19 and the George Floyd protests were planned by Democrats to topple the government as revenge for losing the Civil War, and that they planned to enslave “people of all colors.” When asked if a 14-year-old rape victim should carry a pregnancy to term, she responded, “I know people who are the product [of rape and incest]. A life is a life for me.”

Dixon has railed against “indoctrination” in public schools, supports voucher-like policies, and has won the endorsement and financial support of Betsy DeVos. She’s promised to ban trans girls from playing in girls’ team sports and redirect funding from diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to “harden schools” through armed security.