Bravest Democrat of the Year: Elaine Luria

There is a time-tested formula for a member of Congress facing a difficult reelection fight: Never deviate from a poll-tested message. Stay away from anything controversial that will rile up opposition and risk losing swing voters. And never, never, take on any task on Capitol Hill that will be a distraction from a single-minded quest for electoral victory.

That last point helps explain why the House’s nine-member January 6 committee was mostly populated by Democrats with safe districts and never-Trump Republicans who were either retiring or nearly assured of the martyrdom of losing their primary. Five of the seven Democrats on the committee won reelection this November with landslide margins of 15 percentage points or more. A sixth Democrat, Florida’s Stephanie Murphy, announced at the end of 2021 that she would be retiring from the House rather than running in a drastically altered, highly Republican district.

All this brings us to Elaine Luria, the most junior member of the January 6 committee and, in my view, the politically bravest Democrat in Congress.

Running for a third term from a redrawn southeastern Virginia district—which would be difficult terrain for any Democrat—Luria embraced her role on the January 6 committee and made it the centerpiece of her campaign. In her final TV ad, Luria spoke to camera as she said bluntly in her deceptively soft voice, “If you support insurrectionists and call our military weak, I’m not your candidate. If you attack the FBI and defend Donald Trump, I’m not your candidate. And if you believe the 2020 election was stolen, I’m definitely not your candidate.”

In the end, it wasn’t enough. Luria, a former Navy commander and a graduate of Annapolis, lost to Republican Jen Kiggans by 10,000 votes, a margin of 52 to 48 percent. Luria and most political insiders attribute her defeat to redistricting, which gave her seat (centered in Virginia Beach) enough of a GOP tilt that Republican Glenn Youngkin carried it by 11 points in his runaway 2021 race for governor.