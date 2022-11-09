Donald Trump Was the Midterms’ Biggest Loser

You see the same story all across the country. In Ohio, Marcy Kaptur fought back a challenge from the Trump-endorsed J.R. Majewski. (That one wasn’t just on Trump: The House GOP pulled its support after it emerged that Majewski had lied about his military service.) In New Hampshire, Republicans faced a rout: Chris Pappas lost a winnable House race, as did the similarly Trump-backed Senate candidate, Don Bolduc. In Colorado, the Trump-Qanon acolyte Lauren Boebert is trailing in what was widely regarded as a reliably Republican district.

The victories that Trump can claim—the ones that undergird his inflated win-loss claims—largely came in safe races. When it came to tight ones, the elections that decide who governs, his candidates lost badly. And those losses can be put on Trump’s own doorstep. In many instances, Trump backed extreme candidates in states that were decided by a small number of voters in recent elections. Democrats, already activated by the repeal of Roe v. Wade, were joined by independents in rejecting these candidates. In an election that favored Republicans immensely—Joe Biden is unpopular and inflation is over 8 percent—the GOP kept getting beaten where it mattered the most. And it kept getting beaten because Trump insisted on backing erratic election deniers.



Trump, of course, blames everyone but himself. Posting on Truth Social, the former president blamed Bolduc’s loss in New Hampshire on the fact that he had flip-flopped on Trump’s most sacred issue: the legitimacy of the 2020 election. (Bolduc said it was stolen before saying it wasn’t.) As for the Oz flop, that was his wife’s fault. Trump summed up his theory of the election Tuesday before the results were in: “I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”

