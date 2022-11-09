A Running List of Every Major Trump-Endorsed Candidate Who Lost The Election
Former President Donald Trump supported a lot of candidates who lost, often in races Republicans were expected to win.
Hours before the midterm election polls were set to close, former President Donald Trump said that if Republicans do well, he should “get all the credit”—but if they lose, he “should not be blamed at all.”
Maybe Trump knew what was coming. Because what some saw as a forthcoming red wave turned out to be a ripple, at best. And many of the candidates Trump personally endorsed lost the election, a lot of them in races Republicans were expecting to win.
Here is a running list of every major Trump-endorsed candidate who lost the election:
Senate
- Leora Levy, Connecticut
- Don Bolduc, New Hampshire
- Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania
- Gerald Malloy, Vermont
House
- John Gibbs, Michigan’s 3rd District
- Karoline Leavitt, New Hampshire’s 1st District
- Robert Burns, New Hampshire’s 2nd District
- Sandy Smith, North Carolina’s 1st District
- Bo Hines, North Carolina’s 13th District
- Jim Bognet, Pennsylvania’s 8th District
- Steve Chabot, Ohio’s 1st District
- J.R. Majewski, Ohio’s 9th District
- Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Ohio’s 13th District
- Yesli Vega, Virginia’s 7th District
Governor
- Darren Bailey, Illinois
- Derek Schmidt, Kansas
- Dan Cox, Maryland
- Geoff Diehl, Massachusetts
- Tudor Dixon, Michigan
- Scott Jensen, Minnesota
- Mark Ronchetti, New Mexico
- Lee Zeldin, New York
- Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania
- Tim Michels, Wisconsin
Secretary of State
- Kristina Karamo, Michigan
- Kim Crockett, Minnesota
Attorney General
- Matthew DePerno, Michigan
This piece will continue to be updated.