Representative Democracy Got Us Into This Mess. Participatory Democracy Can Get Us Out.

In late September, a dozen new students from Venezuela, some of the more than 15,000 asylum seekers bused to New York City by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, appeared at my child’s elementary school. At the peak, as many as nine buses, carrying around 400 people, were arriving every day. New York tried to welcome these families. Compared with Abbott’s cynical ploy of banishing them, New York’s actions, it is tempting to say, veritably made the state a different country—a Republic of New York, decisively not united with the state of Texas.

But New Yorkers shouldn’t overstate our accomplishments, which did little to address the causes of migration. And before long, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said that the city’s practice of guaranteeing shelter “must be reassessed.” In this, his approach was in keeping with that of the Democratic Party establishment as a whole. At best, many Democratic leaders’ policies blunt the worst of a given problem while ultimately reinforcing existing regimes of power.

Our liberal democracy emphasizes the importance of elected representatives, the rights of individuals, and procedural justice. But in its founding, it excluded some people from becoming full citizens: slaves, women, undocumented immigrants, those unable to pay poll taxes or pass literacy tests. And by erecting obstacles to citizenship such as residency requirements, our government continues to effectively exclude those who lack means, such as the unhoused. In fact, the liberal representative part of our democracy has undermined our struggles to be truly multiracial. Our current system’s focus on individuals assumes a color-blind logic that fails to adequately redress the ways in which racism continues to inform our current practices and conditions. Even strengthening our electoral institutions—by fighting gerrymandering, for instance–will not suffice. Electing more racially diverse politicians has not always translated into better outcomes for historically marginalized communities, nor have these communities won enough say over the policies that govern their lives.

In clinging to our Enlightenment-based, liberal, representative canon, our efforts to “export democracy” have merely exported elections. True democracy redresses historical inequities, lends political power to the everyday constituents most affected by public policies, and shifts decision-making away from campaign donors, wealthy elites, and corporate interests. One avenue there lies in participatory practices, in which constituents themselves help to make certain policy decisions. Participatory democracy is not a betrayal of American democracy but is at its very roots. When the Framers wrote our Constitution, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (called Iroquois by the French) already had working structures to address diverse views and collaboratively maintain resources for “the seventh generation.” After Benjamin Franklin invited Haudenosaunee leaders to the Continental Congress in 1776, the Framers adopted their federalist design and “bundle of arrows” metaphor, but not their participatory structures.

What might newer participatory democratic experiments entail? Where our winner-takes-all elections reward incumbencies and horse race–like polling numbers, participatory institutions focus on dialogue; they inspire learning and reflection. When implemented well, these experiments encourage deliberation rather than trolling; sometimes, they yield groundbreaking results.