The Oft-Neglected Enemy of Democracy: Article V

The United States is unlikely to be the multicultural liberal democracy that many of us want it to be by 2050, for the same reason that it falls short of that ideal today: The opponents of multicultural liberal democracy exercise disproportionate power in at least two of our most powerful institutions, the Supreme Court and the Senate, and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Six life-tenured justices on the Supreme Court ended women’s access to safe and legal abortion in June. Within the year, the Supreme Court will likely end affirmative action programs that promote racial minorities’ access to higher education. It also appears poised to validate state election maps that dilute the votes of racial minorities. And even though Congress can legislate to protect abortion access and racial minorities’ voting rights, the Senate has blocked those measures. By 2050, our increasingly multicultural society will be more thoroughly shackled by laws emanating from these unrepresentative bodies.

Minority rule by the Supreme Court and the Senate is a product of our constitutional design. Unless these institutions are reformed to distribute power more evenly to allow the American people to exercise power proportionately, multicultural liberal democracy will remain elusive. A crisis of legitimacy now plagues the Supreme Court, not only because of its most recent decisions, but because of how the audacious new majority was formed. The combination of untimely judicial deaths and Senate political hardball produced a court majority that is reversing the precedents that enabled the fuller participation of women and minorities in the life of the nation. If the justices had term limits, or if the Senate equally represented the American people rather than the states, we could be on a path to multicultural liberal democracy by 2050. But these changes would require amending the Constitution. And unfortunately, the U.S. Constitution has been functionally unamendable for about 50 years.

Article V, the constitutional provision that lays out the amendment process, requires two-thirds of both houses of Congress to adopt an amendment, followed by ratification by three-fourths of the states. Regardless of what was plausible in the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries, we have not had a constitutional amendment since 1992. And that amendment—prohibiting salary increases that Congress gives itself from going into effect until after the next election—was proposed by two-thirds of Congress in 1789, centuries before it became impossible to imagine two-thirds of both houses of Congress agreeing to anything.