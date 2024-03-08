The Stealth Budget Cuts Imperiling the Biden Anti-Trust Agenda

The Federal Trade Commission, led by the charismatic Lina Khan, has gotten more press for its trustbusting under President Joe Biden than the Justice department’s antitrust division, whose chief is Jonathan Kanter. But both agencies have re-energized antitrust enforcement, which was scaled back in the Reagan years and remained somewhat moribund until Biden took office. Among other accomplishments, the Justice Department’s antitrust division blocked Penguin Random House’s acquisition of Simon & Schuster; ended a monopolistic alliance in the northeast between American Airlines and Jet Blue; and prevented Tenaris from acquiring a Benteler Steel and Tube factory in Shreveport that would have further concentrated the market for steel pipes used in oil and gas extraction.

Writing for The Lever, Freddy Brewster suggests that reduced antitrust activity is precisely what Shaheen was seeking. His evidence: a rather tall pile of campaign contributions from companies that benefit from corporate mergers, including $495,000 from private equity and investment firms. Capital Group, which has given Shaheen $82,000, has lobbied against stricter antitrust enforcement. United Health Group, which has given Shaheen $34,500, is the target of a Justice Department antitrust probe. So is Raytheon, which gave Shaheen $30,000.

A House “explanatory statement” about the antitrust cut offers a more prosaic explanation: It’s about defending the prerogatives of the appropriations committees. The 2022 increase in filing fees emanated from the Senate Judiciary Committee, not the Senate Appropriations Committee, so now the Appropriations Committee must show the Judiciary Committee who’s boss. Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project and a leading antitrust champion, explained to Brewster that appropriations staffers “are saying … that they’re mad that the Antitrust subcommittee increased fees for the division without going through Appropriations.” If antitrust funding must suffer, so be it. I don’t know whether this is the real motive, or one of several real motives, but it’s certainly stupid enough to be true.