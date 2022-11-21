Want to Know Donald Trump’s Standing in the GOP? Watch Kevin McCarthy.

Nothing is too petty to evade McCarthy’s power calculus. While few of his party showed up for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s valedictory address as House speaker, McCarthy’s absence was especially notable. Not for him to go against the grain just because of fusty notions like courtesy, respect, and norms of behavior. Michael Tomasky aptly described McCarthy’s ghosting as the latest evidence that he “is just a churlish, childish bottom feeder.”

Now Trump is sufficiently weakened that McCarthy feels free to laugh off questions about his candidacy. But Trump isn’t going away anytime soon—and certainly not by the time McCarthy finds himself in need of 218 votes to become speaker when the 118th Congress gavels in next year. Trump did endorse McCarthy earlier this month, but that occurred against the backdrop of a looming, if ultimately illusory, red wave. Things change. Days after the midterm debacle, Trump aide Jason Miller declared on the podcast of on-again, off-again Trump ally Steve Bannon that McCarthy “must be much more declarative that he supports President Trump” if he wants to be speaker.

Two days after Trump announced his candidacy for president, McCarthy has been anything but declarative about his support. No surprise: McCarthy won’t act until he knows which way the wind is blowing. If he regains his “My Kevin” status, it will be because his members return to the Trump fold first—which, judging by history, they well might. “Kevin will do whatever he has to do to get 218,” a well-connected Republican lobbyist told me. “And if he has to blow Donald Trump, he will—to get the votes. That’s what matters—it’s not about Trump, it’s about the people who can make the demands that he support Trump.”