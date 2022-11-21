Want to Know Donald Trump’s Standing in the GOP? Watch Kevin McCarthy.

“I cannot vote for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker,” Biggs tweeted Friday. “I do not believe he will ever get to 218 votes, and I refuse to assist him in his effort to get those votes.”

This relates to Trump because reporters asked McCarthy about whether he supports the twice-impeached con artist’s 2024 presidential bid. “You guys are crazy,” was McCarthy’s faux-shucks response, circumspectly avoiding the question. Which only makes sense: This is familiar territory for Republicans of the Trump era. Right now, we’re in the phase of the Trump-GOP cycle where the former president has said or done something stupid, self-indulgent, irresponsible, inflammatory, or just plain disastrous—often some combination thereof—and Republicans are wondering why they put up with him. Trump’s current grievous sin is that he foisted a series of toxic candidates on the GOP in winnable midterm races, certainly costing it control of the Senate.

And, as McCarthy is undoubtedly aware, Trump’s corrosive reach extended past the other chamber, losing Republicans governorships and House seats too. Philip Wallach of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, for example, compared Trump-endorsed candidates in the 114 closest House races with those who didn’t get his imprimatur. Trump’s candidates performed seven percentage points worse than the others, Wallach found. He figures that Trump directly cost House Republicans at least five seats, a number that might have doubled the GOP’s margins in the next Congress. As with so many other past sagas—Trump’s attacks on Gold Star families, the Access Hollywood tape, his slagging of John McCain and other POWs—there is ample cause for McCarthy to make a clean break. That he’s assiduously avoiding stepping into the middle of this presidential primary despite the fact that its one known participant was instrumental in wrecking his party’s chances in the last election speaks volumes.