Why Is Lindsey Graham Chaperoning Herschel Walker’s Interviews?

Graham: Walker changes the entire narrative... We're a party of racists, Sean, me and you are racist and the party is racist and what happens when the Republican party elects and nominates Walker pic.twitter.com/9NvpZ4cvs3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2022

Last week, Graham, a white man, brought himself to tears while pleading with Fox News viewers to support Walker’s campaign, arguing if Democrats are allowed to “destroy” Walker and his family, “it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican.” As if Walker is more of an abstract idea that influences people of color, rather than a human candidate for people to support.



Lindsey Graham, eventually working himself up nearly to tears, claims, "they're trying to destroy Herschel to deter men and women of color from being Republicans" pic.twitter.com/feNlNIQpzk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2022

(Graham neglects that Walker’s own family has criticized him. His son Christian has accused Walker of threatening to kill the family, forcing them to retreat “over 6 times in 6 months.”)

It is a spectacle to watch Graham’s behavior. It’s typical for a candidate to have campaign surrogates and shared media appearances. But it’s less-than-normal for a sitting senator to continually appear alongside a candidate, hand-holding them through questions and assuring the public that they’re a good conservative.