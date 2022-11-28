The January 6 Committee Was a Boon to Democracy

Still, upon closer inspection, the committee may in fact be “narrow[ing] the range of permissible lies,” to borrow Ignatiff’s frame. In recent polling by Protect Democracy and Citizen Data, for instance, we observed that even those who remain skeptical of the legitimacy of the 2020 election have increasingly come to believe that January 6 was characterized by violence. Between April and July, the number of election deniers who viewed January 6 as a violent attempt to overthrow the government nearly doubled, from 6.5 to 11 percent. Most of that increase came from those who were “uncertain” about January 6 prior to the hearings. While these margins are narrow, making progress on a more shared reality is a project better measured in inches, not miles.

Criticism of the committee on this dimension—that it has failed to meaningfully shift public attitudes—typically zeros in on the failure to change beliefs among Trump supporters. This may be true, and perhaps also the wrong metric. The near-total absence of accountability for the Bush administration’s unlawful torture program was probably not a function of failing to convince the program’s supporters of the wrongness of their ways. Instead, those already more inclined to pursue accountability chose not to. The New York Times editorial board called for prosecutions; then-Senator Patrick Leahy advocated for a truth commission. But assessing little public appetite for either, the Obama administration—with a president who had campaigned on the matter—brushed calls for accountability aside.

The committee’s storytelling function may be less about changing Trump supporters’ minds and more about fortifying the wherewithal of those already inclined to support accountability. The hearings have contributed to progress on this front. Over the course of the summer, according to our polling, those who believed in the legitimacy of the 2020 election became more likely to rank “preventing a repeat of January 6” as a personally important issue, suggesting a deepening intensity of preferences among those already predisposed to want the perpetrators of January 6 held to account. There is also, of course, now a chorus imploring us not to look away—from Republican former Justice Department officials and retired four-star admirals and generals, to business leaders and legal scholars—including not a few who, over the course of the hearings, changed their minds. The question is no longer whether accountability is appropriate—but how, and for whom.