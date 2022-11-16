The Supreme Court Isn’t Interested in Blocking the January 6 Investigations

In response, the high court took the rare step of writing about its reasoning. The justices denied Trump’s request but also made an unusual effort to limit the scope of the lower courts’ ruling. The unsigned opinion noted that the dueling executive privilege claims between a current and former president “are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns.” At the same time, the majority noted, the D.C. Circuit had concluded that Trump could not invoke executive privilege in this case even if he were the sitting president. “Any discussion of the [D.C. Circuit] Court of Appeals concerning President Trump’s status as a former president must therefore be regarded as nonbinding dicta,” the court concluded.

It’s hard not to read that as the result of a compromise between the court’s internal factions. At least one justice indicated that he thought former presidents could invoke executive privilege after leaving office. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who worked in the White House counsel’s office during the second Bush administration and is more familiar with executive privilege than the other justices, wrote separately to opine on the virtues of reading this power broadly. But he nonetheless joined the majority because it had lopped off the portions of the D.C. Circuit ruling that would have narrowed the privilege. Only Thomas indicated that he voted the other way.

The next constitutional question to arise from Trump’s effort to overturn the election came in October. Local prosecutors in Georgia had sought to question South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham about his role in an alleged pressure campaign for state election officials to tip the election in Trump’s favor. The Washington Post reported shortly after Election Day that Graham had called Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s then secretary of state, and asked him whether he had the power to toss out all ballots in certain counties if a certain number of signature-matching errors were found. According to the Post, Raffensperger interpreted Graham’s question as a suggestion to throw out lawful ballots.