Yale Law School’s Revolt of the Elites

While the boycott was framed as a bold, egalitarian blow on behalf of legal education writ large, the practical effect of responding to Dean Gerken’s criticism would be an increase in the already lofty standing of Yale and its elite compatriots. That’s what happens when the nation’s top universities reject a rankings system that was essentially reverse-engineered to replicate a status hierarchy that the schools themselves created, and continue to embrace.

Importantly, Yale is not withdrawing from the rankings. It can no more prevent U.S. News from publishing its rankings than it can prevent The New Republic from publishing this article. Instead, Yale and its compatriots will refuse to provide the former newsmagazine with some of the data it uses to calculate each school’s annual standing.

But the biggest factor in the rankings, comprising 40 percent of each school’s score, is a pair of reputational surveys given to law school administrators, lawyers, and judges. Yale can’t stop other people from thinking it has the best law school and telling U.S. News. U.S. News is also free to change its methodology whenever it likes; it can simply stop ranking with data it can no longer acquire.