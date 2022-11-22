Elon Musk’s Anti-Trans Twitter Regime

As Kim Kelly reported for The Guardian in 2019, John Brown Gun Clubs gained visibility across the country during the Trump years as white supremacist and far-right threats to LGBTQ communities were becoming more common. In the past year, as those threats have specifically targeted LGBTQ community venues and events, Efjbgc has been active in defending events like all-ages drag brunches and storytimes, where far-right groups attempt to intimidate and menace people in attendance, as well as those defending them. For the Efjbgc account to be suspended two days after the massacre at Club Q—which was due to host an all-ages drag brunch the day after the shooting—seems, at best, like one bad moderation call among many. And when you then consider the context of other accounts being reactivated, it starts to look quite deliberate.

Twitter’s suspension of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club comes within four days of Musk welcoming back the Christian conservative “satire” site The Babylon Bee, which was locked out of Twitter for a transphobic tweet directed at Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Restoring the account was a day one priority for Musk, as The Washington Post reported Tuesday: “Hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter in late October, the Trust and Safety team responsible for combating hate speech on the site received an urgent directive: Bring back the Babylon Bee.”

After the Babylon Bee account was locked earlier this year, Musk personally called Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon—so Dillon claims. Musk also recently joked with one of Dillon’s business partners about having fired a Twitter employee who criticized him. That business partner is Chaya Raichik, who runs the the Libs of TikTok account, and who has been suspended several times and continues to engage in targeted harassment of queer and trans people. The Twitter trust and safety team engaged in a one-day sick-out in protest of such demands to reinstate previously suspended accounts—including Jordan Peterson, male supremacist and meat-obsessive who said he would “rather die” and lose his account than delete a tweet using actor Elliot Page’s deadname; Meghan Murphy, the Laura Loomer of TERFism who sued Twitter to get her account back after she was banned four years ago for transphobic tweets; and the former president, Donald Trump, who attempted to remain in office after promoting insurrectionary violence—before Musk prevailed last Friday.