Elon Musk’s Anti-Trans Twitter Regime

No surprises here: Elon Musk is now devoting the powers of his rapidly dwindling workforce to reactivating the Twitter accounts of violence-promoting reactionaries suspended before he took over. On Friday, for example, he proudly announced the restoration of two accounts suspended for anti-trans content. But now it seems he’s not done. As an anti-trans moral panic pushed by Musk-favored Twitter accounts like Libs of TikTok escalates, and in the wake of a massacre at a queer club in Colorado Springs, Musk’s regime has also banned an account run by people who have been mobilizing against anti-LGBTQ violence.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club (EFJBGC)—as first reported by journalist Steven Monacelli. The John Brown Gun Club assists marginalized communities to defend themselves from white supremacist and fascist violence. “John Brown Gun Club isn’t so much an organization as it is a declaration of intent and commitment to abolitionist principles,” their website states. More concretely, as their Mastodon profile describes their mission, though they may carry firearms, they are “not a militia.” The reason they were given for their account suspension, an Elm Fork John Brown Club contributor told The New Republic, was that it had violated Twitter rules against “hateful conduct,” with two tweets cited: a reply to the official account of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“Mugging at gun point,” reads the reply to an unspecified CBP post) and another post with what seems like a retort to the perpetual conservative non-joke about pronouns, “Every queer a riflethem.”