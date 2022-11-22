Transphobes Hijack “Boycott Tampax” Hashtag After Company’s Viral Tweet

Tampax posted a joke to its official Twitter Monday that drew mixed reactions. Some followers found it hilarious, while others said it was “misogynistic” and overly sexualized women.

You're in their DMs. We're in them.

We are not the same. — Tampax US (@Tampax) November 21, 2022

Many of the people objecting to the tweet began calling to “#BoycottTampax,” which has popped up on Twitter before. But many Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs), or cis women who are hyper-feminist except when it comes to fighting for trans women’s rights, also seemed to be using Tampax’s latest tweet as an excuse to revive attacks against two high-profile members of the LGBTQ community.



this whole #BoycottTampax thing is just terfs finding some tiny thing to boycott a company that supports trans people. 2 days after a mass shooting of LGBT people loooooool hell is hot for terfs pic.twitter.com/KNPLOqTT7x — Hot TERF takes (@HotTerfTakes) November 22, 2022

A tweet from June claimed that Tampax was sponsoring Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, and Jeffrey Marsh, who is non-binary. Many of the people who were upset by that news in June are now behind the calls to boycott Tampax.

