The Supreme Court Takes A Break From Decimating Judicial Precedent to Contemplate the Meaning of Art

“[The foundation] responds [that] Warhol is a creative genius who imbued other people’s art with his own distinctive style,” Lisa Blatt, who argued for the plaintiffs, told the justices. “But Spielberg did the same for films and Jimi Hendrix for music. Those giants still needed licenses. Even Warhol followed the rules. When he did not take a picture himself, he paid the photographer. His foundation just failed to do so here.”

But some of the justices appeared unconvinced by this interpretation of the fair-use doctrine. “It’s not just that Warhol has a different style,” Chief Justice John Roberts noted. “It’s that unlike Goldsmith’s photograph, Warhol sends a message about the depersonalization of modern culture and celebrity status and it goes through the different features to support that. So it’s not just a different style. It’s a different purpose. One is the commentary on modern society. The other is to show what Prince looks like.”

Others found that the first factor—the “purpose and character” one—might still cut against Warhol in this case even if meaning is incorporated into it. “Campbell’s Soup seems to me an easy case because the purpose of the use for Andy Warhol was not to sell tomato soup in the supermarket,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, referring to the artist’s iconic series. “It was to induce a reaction from a viewer in a museum or in other settings. And the difficulty of this case is that this particular image is being used arguably for the same purpose: to identify an individual in a magazine in a commercial setting.”