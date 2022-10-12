The Supreme Court Takes A Break From Decimating Judicial Precedent to Contemplate the Meaning of Art

Warhol then used the image to create more than a dozen other new works of the pop musician. The Prince Series, as it was later called, became famous within the modern art community but remained unknown to Goldsmith herself until 2016. That year, Vanity Fair published a commemorative issue on Prince’s sudden death, which used one of Warhol’s versions for its cover. Goldsmith caught wind of it, contacted the Warhol Foundation—which handles his licensing rights—and suggested she might take legal action for violating her copyright to the original portrait. (Warhol himself died in 1987.) The foundation responded by suing Goldsmith first to obtain a declaratory judgment in their favor in court.

According to the foundation, Warhol’s use of Goldsmith’s portrait counted as “fair use” under federal copyright law. That doctrine generally allows the unauthorized use of copyrighted works in some circumstances. Copyright laws require courts to weigh four factors when they decide whether the fair use doctrine applies: the “purpose and character” of the use, the nature of the original work, how much of the work was used, and the use’s effect on future marketability of the original work.

The foundation has argued that Warhol’s alterations of the original image were “transformative” enough to qualify for fair use protections, meaning that he had substantially changed the original portrait enough for it to count as a new, separate work. Goldsmith countered that while Warhol had indeed made plenty of changes by applying his signature alterations to the work, it was still derivative of her original portrait and that its ultimate effect relied upon the specific artistic and technical choices she had made during its composition.