When Is a Warhol Not a Warhol?

Goldsmith claimed she was unaware that Warhol had worked on the Vanity Fair image and that he had then created further works with it. The two sides of this case might have passed each other like ships in the night if Prince had not suddenly died in 2016. After his death, Vanity Fair reproduced one of the Warhol versions for its memorial cover for the singer. That drew the attention of Goldsmith and her agency to Warhol’s Prince Series for the first time, and they contacted the Warhol Foundation and threatened legal action. In response, the foundation sued Goldsmith in federal court to obtain a ruling that it hadn’t violated any copyright laws.

The foundation argued that Warhol’s use of the photographs fell under the category of “fair use,” a concept in copyright law that allows people to use copyrighted works without risk of infringement. Fair use is a simple idea in theory with a healthy amount of complexity in practice. Federal law sets out four factors for courts to consider when weighing fair use claims: the “purpose and character” of the use, the nature of the original work, the amount of the work used, and the impact on future marketability for the original work.

Warhol, notably, used Goldsmith’s photograph for an entire series of works, which his foundation has in turn licensed and merchandized. The foundation argued that this still counts as fair use because of the “transformative” nature of Warhol’s work. The Supreme Court has previously explained that transformativeness can insulate partially copied works from violations. “In the context of fair use, we have considered whether the copier’s use ‘adds something new, with a further purpose or different character, altering’ the copyrighted work ‘with new expression, meaning or message,’” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote last year in the court’s ruling in Google v. Oracle, which involved the application of fair use to computer code.