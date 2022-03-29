When Is a Warhol Not a Warhol?

Goldsmith asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to review Koeltl’s decision. In November 2019, a three-judge panel overruled the lower court and sided with Goldsmith. It concluded that Koeltl had erred by focusing on the aesthetic nature of whether Warhol’s work was “transformative” for fair use purposes. “While the cumulative effect of [Warhol’s] alterations may change the Goldsmith photograph in ways that give a different impression of its subject, the Goldsmith photograph remains the recognizable foundation upon which the Prince Series is built,” Judge Gerald Lynch wrote for the panel. The appeals court also knocked Koeltl’s analysis that the Prince Series was instantly recognizable “as a Warhol,” arguing that this would amount to a “celebrity-plagiarist privilege.”

The foundation turned to the Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the Second Circuit’s ruling against it. It claimed that the panel had misread the court’s precedents on transformative works, including the then-recent Google v. Oracle decision, and had imposed a new test with broad ramifications for artistic works. “The Second Circuit’s visual similarity test undercuts the core purpose of the fair use doctrine, which is to protect the rights of innovators to create new works building—even heavily—on the insights as well as the imagery of others,” the foundation told the justices. “Artists routinely draw inspiration from both the form and substance of earlier works across a wide variety of artistic media.”

If the Supreme Court upholds the Second Circuit’s approach to fair use, it could have significant implications for works of art that draw upon copyrighted works. That, in turn, would have First Amendment implications for free speech and expression. “Courts cannot protect the First Amendment value of a Warhol work, or many other works of art, by looking only at their surfaces and disregarding underlying meaning,” a group of art law professors argued in an amicus brief urging the court to take up the case. The foundation warned that the Second Circuit’s approach would threaten to “strip protection from thousands of storied works of art and to chill expressive activity and artistic creation.”