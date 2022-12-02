I Fear My Pain Interests You Is a Fantasy of Numbness

Like Saul Tenser’s lover and collaborator Caprice in Crimes of the Future, Graves turns out to be a former trauma surgeon; like Timlin, he is thoroughly entranced by the idea of injury without pain, and that entrancement soon manifests itself as a form of sexual attraction. Both Cronenberg and LaCava ask us to consider the potential appeal of a lover who cannot be hurt, and LaCava, in particular, also suggests that we think about who exactly might be looking for a partner of this kind.

Why, I wondered, had two works of fiction arrived simultaneously in the public consciousness that dealt with the idea of painlessness?

Tenser and Caprice share a tender and respectful relationship, in which neither party feels pain. Because Margot is an outlier, a “freak,” and because she is a girl, her talent for self-injury marks her out as an obvious target for the kind of men who hunt the weakest in the herd. It does not take long for Graves, who seems as interested in penetrating her mind with his superior masculine intellect as he does her body with his penis, to begin proposing sexualized “experiments.” “I wonder if we could play with how [your condition] affects arousal? I’m just thinking out loud,” he says, the suggestion humorously casual as if he were floating the idea of a role-playing fantasy, or the use of a different orifice. “Did you know that deliberately inflicted pain hurts more?”

“I’m not very good at the old sex,” Saul Tenser sighs apologetically, clearing his throat, when Timlin finally tries to kiss him. Neither Graves nor Margot seems particularly good at it, either, with Margot dissociating when it happens and Graves refusing to orgasm in order to prevent his body from producing any bonding hormones. As with Crimes of the Future, I Fear My Pain Interests You is, in places, an acerbic comedy so pitch-black barely any light escapes. In spite of her medical condition, Margot briefly develops an addiction to painkillers, perhaps because this seems like the kind of thing a famous couple’s daughter ought to do; when she and Graves watch Peppermint Frappé, a thriller from the 1960s, he informs her with a straight face and no evident self-awareness that the film’s protagonist “is a bourgeois doctor with ‘ideas’ about a female-object.” “It’s surprising you can orgasm,” he informs her with “full detachment” after sex, hardly sounding a million miles away from any number of men one could meet on Tinder.