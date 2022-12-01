Democrats Face Their Next Big Power Scrap as the Race to Run the DCCC Heats Up

On Wednesday, not long after New York’s Representative Hakeem Jeffries was elected to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic leader, the midday vibe in the House of Representatives palpably shifted to “power grab.” Within hours of Jeffries’s big win, an amendment by Representatives Suzan Delbene, Brad Schneider, and Mark Pocan passed the House that empowered the newly minted leader-designate to unilaterally nominate the next chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, rather than hold a caucus vote in an open election for the role.

“The rule is bogus,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who told The New Republic of the amendment to empower Jeffries to pick the next DCCC chair. The New York representative is not alone in her concern over the concentration of power with the party leader. Progressive members of the informal “Squad” caucus such as Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Ilhan Omar don’t pay DCCC dues like most House Democrats, choosing instead to fund candidates through other means. “I think it is better to keep it as an elected position. Then we get to have a voice on who ends up being in that position,” Omar told Politico’s Nicholas Wu last month.