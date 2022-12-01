Democrats Face Their Next Big Power Scrap as the Race to Run the DCCC Heats Up

The DCCC (or as it’s known on the Hill, the “D-trip”) has been the official election campaign arm of House Democrats since 1866. Committee chairs serve two-year terms and can command election campaign war chests in the tens of millions of dollars, as well as dozens of full-time campaign operatives and consultants focused on House races.

House Democrats suffered something of an embarrassment on election night last month after the then–DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney lost his own House reelection bid to New York state assemblyman and political consultant Mike Lawler. Maloney’s defeat—which came after he jumped into a new district, forcing out another arguably better-positioned Democratic incumbent, after the redistricting ambitions of state Democrats collapsed in a chaotic heap—was the cherry atop the New York Democratic Party’s failure sundae. The National Republican Congressional Campaign, or NRCC—the DCCC’s rival elections committee—went all in against Maloney for a rare mantlepiece win in what most agree was a huge underperformance in the midterms by the House GOP.

Republicans won back the House majority, but just barely, after party leaders and election forecasters had predicted a huge GOP showing for months leading up to Election Day. This is how the game is played: Winning the majority in the following election cycle is the top job for any House minority leader. For Jeffries, this means picking a DCCC chair by February 15 who can do what Maloney couldn’t—win House seats for the Democrats in 2024.