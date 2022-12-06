Why the Right Can’t Quit Hunter Biden

Except that’s not really true at all. This was all a weird exercise in confirmation bias: Proof that Twitter had a clear left-wing orientation and that it was willing step in to do electoral interference on behalf of Democrats whenever called upon. But what you saw instead was really just a standard content moderation incident: Twitter executives were lobbied by a campaign to keep pornographic images of Biden’s son off the platform and they had to figure out how to handle a very delicate situation. Per Taibbi’s own accounting this was not only not a First Amendment violation—all the Biden campaign did was flag some posts containing naked images of Hunter and use tools that were available to it and other campaigns—it was commonplace, if complicated and fraught, exercise for Twitter’s moderators. And nothing the Biden campaign team did was unfair by some finger-on-the-scale standard: The Trump White House also lobbied Twitter on content moderation issues.



Taibbi himself admitted in his lengthy dispatch that there was zero evidence of “any government involvement in the laptop story.” But the goal is to paint an image of Twitter providing unduly preferential political cover to the Biden campaign by burying a potentially damaging story as a matter of course.



But there are a couple of problems with the logic underpinning this claim. First, it should be remembered that the big fear at the time was that the “laptop” was a Russian influence operation designed to help the Trump campaign. While it now appears this wasn’t the case and that much, if not all, of the material on the laptop was genuine, the origin of the laptop as a story in and of itself—which ended up in the hands of Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon—is still mysterious. It’s not hard to imagine an ordinary person being a little aggrieved to discover that a laptop they entrusted to a repair shop ended up in the hands of a third party with ulterior motives.

