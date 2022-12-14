Nothing Has Changed Since Sandy Hook? That’s Simply Not True.

Years of political advocacy for gun violence prevention, though, have left the family feeling drained. “It can be very demoralizing to go so many times and speak to so many people, and sometimes speak to the same people, and to have people say, ‘I’m gonna work really hard on this,’ and then to have nothing happen,” Erin said.

That sentiment—that little or nothing has changed—was voiced repeatedly this May, after a gunman attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in what sounded on news reports almost like a rebroadcast of the Sandy Hook shooting. The weapons used in Texas and Connecticut were virtually identical, and the federal laws that regulate them were virtually unchanged too. It is still legal, under federal law, for a private individual to sell an AR-15 to a stranger in a parking lot without knowing anything at all about the buyer (even his name) and without making any record of the sale. It’s still legal, under federal law, to buy thousands of rounds of ammunition online and have them mailed to your doorstep. Gun ownership is substantially higher now than it was a decade ago, as are gun deaths.

But federal legislation is only one metric by which progress toward gun violence prevention can be assessed. The legacy of a decade of activism that Newtown’s tragedy provoked can be best observed in state legislation and in precedent-shattering civil litigation.