Nothing Has Changed Since Sandy Hook? That’s Simply Not True.

Matt Blumenthal was still a student in law school in 2012 when he heard the news of the Sandy Hook attack. “I remember where I was,” he told me. “I remember seeing the TV in one of the common rooms and just being shocked and aghast.” Now a Connecticut state representative, Blumenthal has worked to tighten state regulation of firearms, co-authoring a bill to ban “ghost guns” and 3D printed guns that became law in 2019.

“Even without federal legislation, states can make a big difference on their own,” Blumenthal, whose father is Senator Richard Blumenthal, said. “Not only by passing laws within their own borders, to protect their own residents, but also as examples to each other as laboratories of democracy to show the most effective gun violence prevention policies. I think it’s fair to say that Connecticut has been a leader on gun violence prevention legislation.” Blumenthal listed the various reforms the state has implemented since Sandy Hook, which include a ban on assault rifles, a ban on high capacity magazines, new laws requiring the safe storage of firearms, and updates to the state’s extreme risk protective orders, also called “red flag” laws.

Compared to previous legislative sessions, the number of gun-related bills introduced in statehouses nationwide more than doubled after Sandy Hook. Not all of those bills had the same intention, of course–while states like Connecticut, New York, Colorado, and Oregon passed sweeping new gun regulations, red states simultaneously passed a succession of bills to expand gun rights, through proposals for campus carry, open carry, and so-called “constitutional carry” (the right to carry guns in public with no license). The divergence has resulted in a significant disparity in gun violence from state to state.