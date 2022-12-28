Most Hopeful Climate Story of the Year: Cleaning Up the Airline Industry

Big climate gestures are de rigueur. Some industries are introducing “green” innovations by the day, from the electrification of cars to the upcycling of fashion to more future-oriented finance. Some of these are more substantial than others, of course—meaningless press releases abound. But in recent weeks, progress has come from a particularly surprising source: aviation.

Environmental campaigners have for years rightly singled out plane travel as one of the biggest climate offenders. Aviation contributes about 3 percent of all carbon emissions worldwide, which would make it sixth in the world if it were a country. The airline industry’s contribution to the climate problem is worse than that, however, if we consider that flight also produces pollution other than carbon. The water vapor and cirrus clouds that planes trail behind them look picturesque, but their warming impact is three times that of carbon. And although the clouds themselves evanesce quickly, their cumulative effect is powerful, exceeding that of the airline industry’s carbon emissions. This means that every stat you read about the carbon emissions of air travel vastly undercounts its actual impact on our atmosphere.

Taking this to heart, many of us have ceased or dramatically curtailed our personal travel and some companies have taken steps to cut down on business travel. In recent years the slightly comical phrase “flight-shaming” has entered the culture: the practice of reprimanding people for unnecessary air travel because of the climate impact.

The aviation industry has been disgracefully slow to embrace reform, and ridiculously uninterested in policing itself. In May the U.K. climate advocacy group Possible published a study showing that over the past two decades, airlines had missed all but one of their 50 targets for emissions reduction.

Yet in one of the year’s biggest surprises, we finally have some good news on this front. Part of that came from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included tax credits to help the aviation industry meet the commendably aggressive targets set by the Biden administration. Better yet, a new report finds that sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, made from household waste, algae, and other ingredients, can dramatically cut emissions in the industry. Aviation fuels are one of the trickiest substances to render truly sustainable at economically feasible prices. But one of the encouraging findings in the new report is that the SAFs can be blended with traditional fuels while the industry ramps up production capacity for the SAFs, which right now is lacking. And expanding that capacity could create a lot of good jobs.