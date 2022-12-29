Was 2022 the High-Water Mark of Sportswashing?

Messi’s PR work for Mohammed bin Salman has received relatively scant attention. One big reason why is that he is back to playing some beautiful soccer after spending much of last year glowering in Paris. But the more banal and depressing reason is just that we’ve come to expect this kind of cynicism in international sports. Twelve years ago, when Russia and Qatar were awarded the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively, the term “sportswashing”—the means by which brutal, authoritarian regimes use sporting events and teams to launder their reputations—didn’t exist. It’s not that the two aforementioned nations invented this practice—for examples, look no further than the Munich Olympics or, for that matter, the 1978 World Cup, which was hosted by Argentina’s brutal military dictatorship. We have simply arrived in the golden age of sportswashing. But we may finally be at a turning point: Having just emerged out of a World Cup hosted by a restrictive, anti-democratic country that heavily relied on exploitative migrant labor, there are signs that the world is waking up to the dangers of letting authoritarian countries take over global sports.



If nothing else, 2022 has shown how important the practice of sportswashing is to corrupt regimes—and how it’s become a “one neat trick” to launder their tawdry reputations. In the fall of 2021, Saudi Arabia officially completed its takeover of the English Premier League club Newcastle United, joining Qatar (France’s Paris St. Germain, bought in 2011) and the United Arab Emirates (Manchester City, bought in 2009) in global soccer’s ownership class. (Officially and absurdly, the team is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and not the state itself and its ruthless head, Mohammed bin Salman.) That takeover was greeted with both protest (from many soccer fans and human rights groups) and glee (from Newcastle United fans who were sick of the team’s thorough and long-standing commitment to mediocrity); for much of the early autumn, it led to hundreds of columns and hours of media coverage, even occasionally breaking through on the television networks that broadcast the EPL and are often allergic to covering politics or anything more controversial than Pep Guardiola’s lineup decisions in big games.



But by the start of 2022, it was clear that the gambit had worked. Media coverage of the team’s connection to Saudi Arabia slowed to a trickle, then dried up altogether. As the team began spending its newfound millions to acquire better players, the coverage of the team took on a transcendent glow. Now, Newcastle United is not only ascended from the subpar depths in which it was long mired, it is one of the Premier League’s best teams—and by extension, one of its best stories. Led by a brilliant young manager and a bevy of solid veterans (Kiernan Trippier, Chris Wood) and rising stars drawn to a rich club on the rise (Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak), the team is dramatically outperforming expectations. Naturally, some of that comes down to coaching. But much of it comes from something rarely mentioned in media coverage: The Saudi money underpinning the team, which has allowed Newcastle to become a bigger fish in the wild seas of the transfer market.

