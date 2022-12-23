Economic Indicator of the Year: Inflation

If the 1970s were the decade of the Great Inflation, 2022 was the year of the Little Inflation. It was worse than many people expected, including me. But as the year ends, inflation is dwindling, and economic experts are starting to pay more attention to another indicator, the unemployment rate, in anticipation of a recession this spring. If that comes to pass, we’ll all look back nostalgically at the Little Inflation.

I don’t mean to minimize the inflation of the past year. My own moment of revelation came in November when I purchased a tall skim latte at Starbucks, glanced at the bill, and resolved to brew my own coffee for the rest of my life. But by then the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was coming down. The Fed’s preferred indicator for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, actually peaked way back in June, at 7 percent over the previous year. It then fell gradually to 5.5 percent in November. During this same period, the “core” PCE (that is, the inflation rate minus volatile food and energy prices) was more or less flat. The core CPI is falling. Even the recession hawk Lawrence Summers wrote this week that “inflation is coming down.”

This became evident before the November election, but too late to persuade voters. (I tried.) It was no surprise that 71 percent of Republican midterm voters rated inflation the issue that mattered most, but 28 percent of Democrats did, too. Net Democratic losses in the House were smaller than they’d been in 20 years, and there were no net Democratic losses in the Senate. (We would have seen a net gain of one Senate seat if Kyrsten Sinema hadn’t decided after the election to become an independent.) Had voters been more aware that inflation was coming down, the Democrats might have kept the House.