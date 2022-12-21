Covid Stumped Even the Best Writer of Science Mysteries

He won’t say it, so I will: Breathless dramatizes the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2, focusing mainly on molecular epidemiology. In other words, it focuses on the hunt at its most abstract, with the virus expressed as a sequence of many thousands of coded nucleotide bases. This is not a naturally thrilling story. If it was, Quammen wouldn’t have to work so hard. Only slowly do you realize that nearly all of his narrative choices—what he includes and what he leaves out—are motivated by an argument that he never makes explicit: a defense of scientific authority and institutional legitimacy. He takes pains to explain the basics of recombination in quickly evolving RNA viruses because he wants, when he gets to them, to convince you that the various “dark stories” about lab leaks and manufactured pathogens are almost certainly wrong. He wants you to know just enough to understand that “herd immunity” is hooey, that taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin is a bad idea, that Moderna’s vaccine is your friend, and that most scientists, the ones he knows anyway, are smart and brave and virtuous.

It’s as if an invisible interlocutor is hovering just outside the margins. Mainly it’s shouting from the right, offering sinister conspiracy theories and sullying the authority of experts. You’ve surely heard it on Fox. If you hadn’t, Quammen’s narrative choices would be incomprehensible. But Quammen rarely acknowledges it. To do so would be to admit that there is a polemic hiding here, and that the narrative he is shaping, ostensibly rooted in the pure pursuit of data, is shot through and through with politics. It’s what the recently departed philosopher Bruno Latour would have called blackboxing: Quammen is so focused on producing certain outcomes that he cannot let himself see the work that he himself has put into their creation. As Latour would have pointed out, by insisting on a fictionally sharp distinction between the work that scientists do and the inescapable impurities of the political, Quammen deprives himself of any tools that might have allowed him to make scientific truths matter to those who are not already convinced that they do.

In the meantime, another drama is unfolding in these pages, also unacknowledged by the author: a vivid fable about the interconnectedness of experts, scientists, and bureaucrats employed by institutes and research centers backed by universities, governments, and militaries. (Somewhere beneath the stage, presumably, private capital and corporate profits circulate in hidden pipes.) Quammen describes a rarefied sphere of expertise where knowledge leaps between servers as a frictionless vector, from lab results to peer-reviewed publication via video conference, email, and text. Geography registers only as the difference between time zones.