Covid Stumped Even the Best Writer of Science Mysteries

Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus by David Quammen Buy on Bookshop

In Spillover and in his books about the origins of Ebola and AIDS, Quammen had the narrative advantage of reporting from picturesque and at times risky locales. No matter how complex the subject matter, it’s easy enough to tell a good story about tracking gorillas through the forest of northeastern Gabon or trapping macaques in a Sufi shrine in Bangladesh. The hunt for the virus’s source provides a built-in mystery, with Quammen’s cast of (almost invariably Western) epidemiologists, virologists, molecular phylogeneticists, et al. acting as bold and intrepid detectives. “They are our sentries,” he writes in Spillover, a select advance guard committed to protecting the species from enemies too small to see and too complex for most of us to understand. And they do their jobs well: With the glaring exception of AIDS, the outbreaks he has written about have largely been contained.

Quammen began reporting his latest, Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus, in January 2021. SARS-CoV-2, the bug that causes Covid, had already arrived. At the time, it was still killing as many as 4,000 Americans each day. Quam­men wisely stayed home. The bulk of the book thus comes from interviews conducted via Zoom with 95 subjects, many of them familiar from his previous books—virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, evolutionary biologists, disease ecologists, the odd public health official. If keeping a reader’s interest while explaining the significance of furin cleavage sites in the spike protein of a coronavirus is tricky enough, the Zoom constraint introduced an additional literary obstacle. In one particularly poignant moment, desperate for a bit of color, he asks a source to pick up his laptop and show him around his office. It’s not quite Xavier de Maistre’s Voyage Around My Room, or that terrifying Georges Perec novel without any es, but it surely wasn’t easy going.



As anxiety-provoking as Quammen’s earlier work may have been, the genre ultimately offers reassurance. His books tell updated colonial adventure tales in which the hyperrational denizens of well-ordered laboratories dip into the teeming chaos of the global south and return with—if no cures for human misery—the soothing balm of knowledge. “The purpose of this book is not to make you more worried,” he writes toward the end of Spillover, but “to make you more smart.” This time, however, we know in advance exactly what intelligence is worth. Expertise failed. Institutions failed. Despite all its resources and brainpower, the wealthiest society on the planet catastrophically failed to protect its own. This certainly raises questions, but they are not the sort that Quammen tends to ask. The strange tension that animates Breathless is hence impelled by an evasion. Quammen has to work extra hard to pump oxygen into his account of the pandemic—a version that pushes most people’s experiences of the calamity to the margins. The tragedies that for many of us defined the last three years become a series of unfortunate footnotes to another story about smart people doing brave things.