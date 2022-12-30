Sports Scumbag of the Year: Brett Favre

Brett Favre is known as one of the finest NFL quarterbacks ever. In a career spanning nearly two decades, most of it with the Green Bay Packers, he won a Super Bowl and three MVP trophies, earned 11 Pro Bowl nods, and set the all-time record for the most consecutive starts. In 2016, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But Favre’s latest chapter ought to soil his entire legacy: his alleged role in a widespread plot to siphon millions of dollars in public money meant to help the poorest people in his state.

Nonprofit newsroom Mississippi Today has spent months uncovering numerous revelations about the scandal. Its work detailed how Favre, who has made around $140 million in his career, allegedly collaborated with state officials to funnel $8 million from a Mississippi welfare fund to build a volleyball court at the college his daughter would attend and fund research at two pharmaceutical companies he was invested in. Since these revelations have come to light, Favre has shirked responsibility for his role in what may be the deepest case of public corruption his home state has ever seen.

The gravitational center of Favre’s misdeeds involved a massive pool of more than $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funding, which the federal government distributes to the states through grants. Perhaps no other state needs such assistance more than Mississippi, which has the highest poverty rate in the nation, with about one-fifth of its population living below the poverty line. Fifteen percent of the population is food insecure, and the state has the nation’s lowest life expectancy.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, or MDHS, doled out $98 million in total to two nonprofits: the Family Resource Center and the Mississippi Community Education Center, or MCEC. Both nonprofits helped administer an anti-poverty program called Families First for Mississippi, and both would instead questionably spend or improperly disperse over $94 of the $98 million, including the $77 million TANF funding.