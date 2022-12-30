Sports Scumbag of the Year: Brett Favre

Brett Favre is known as one of the finest NFL quarterbacks ever. In a career spanning nearly two decades, most of it with the Green Bay Packers, he won a Super Bowl and three MVP trophies, earned 11 Pro Bowl nods, and set the all-time record for the most consecutive starts. In 2016, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But Favre’s latest chapter ought to soil his entire legacy: his alleged role in a widespread plot to siphon millions of dollars in public money meant to help the poorest people in his state.

Nonprofit newsroom Mississippi Today has spent months uncovering numerous revelations about the scandal. Its work detailed how Favre, who has made around $140 million in his career, allegedly collaborated with state officials to funnel $8 million from a Mississippi welfare fund to build a volleyball court at the college his daughter would attend and fund research at two pharmaceutical companies he was invested in. Since these revelations have come to light, Favre has shirked responsibility for his role in what may be the deepest case of public corruption his home state has ever seen.