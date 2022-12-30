Quitter of the Year: Ben Sasse

Sasse’s sycophantic fanboys in the pundit camp were all willing to look past the way the senator’s own grasp on history was hardly by the book. In 2018, Sasse was widely mocked after he tweeted, “The difference between America and most nations across history is that we use persuasion instead of violence.” His latest book, Them: Why We Hate Each Other—and How to Heal, also includes some howlers, especially when he attempts to mine the civil rights movement for historical insight. “Americans didn’t embrace civil rights as a legal matter first but rather as a right and proper way to respect the dignity of other individuals,” Sasse argues, writing that the chief lesson of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is that “deep, enduring change does not come through legislation or elections.” Seriously? What does Sasse think the March on Washington was for? Good vibes? Sasse wields this historical distortion to arrive at the book’s argument for what we don’t need to solve the country’s present ills: “Ultimately, it’s not legislation we’re lacking.” A strange conclusion coming from a sitting senator.

But it’s in his books where Sasse shows his true colors. In addition to Them, Sasse is the author of The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming of Age Crisis—and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance, which came out in 2017. At their core, both books are essentially arguments against politics, full of plangent lamentations of the putative “division” and “tribalism” of American life, “kids these days” clucking, and calls for embracing a traditional work ethic and family structure.

In a review of Sasse’s books following his announced departure from the Senate, New York Times book critic Carlos Lozada deemed Them “a generic, forgettable work.” It’s an assessment that could easily double as a summation of Sasse’s political career. Them ends with Sasse calling on Americans to put less stock in politics and enjoy more time with their families and neighbors. On its own, this message is merely trite, but it reached absurd proportions during a speech Sasse gave just hours after the January 6 attack, when, with blood still spilled on the Capitol floor, he encouraged Americans to respond to an attempted insurrection by offering to “shovel somebody’s driveway.”