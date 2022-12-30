Quitter of the Year: Ben Sasse

Way back in March of 2016, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse told the world that “if the Republican Party becomes the party of David Duke, Donald Trump—I’m out.” Two years later and still very much “in,” Sasse claimed that he continued to consider leaving the GOP “every morning.” “I, Lucius Malfoy, Have Regularly Considered Leaving the Death Eaters,” came a McSweeney’s riposte.

This year, Sasse finally decided that it’s quitting time. But instead of leaving the GOP (that might take some real courage), he’s opted out of organized politics itself—and into a nearly $1 million salary bump. In early October, Sasse announced that he planned to resign from the Senate at the end of the year instead of riding out the final four years of his second term, capping an eight-year tenure in the legislative body. Come February, he’ll decamp for the Sunshine State, where, following a controversial vetting process, he’ll take over as the next president of the University of Florida. What will the country remember of the political career of “Liddle Ben Sasse,” a man so eminently forgettable even Jeopardy wizard James Holzhauer couldn’t name him?

During the Trump years, media coverage of Sasse tended to emphasize two core qualities. The first was his frequent criticism of the former president and his MAGA acolytes. In an Atlantic column following the January 6 attack, for example, Sasse somewhat lamely called Marjorie Taylor Greene “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.” (No doubt she felt stung by such a cutting remark.)

But for all his quips and quibbles, Sasse’s actual record told a different story. He voted in line with Trump’s position 85 percent of the time—just a point or two behind reliable Trumpist lickspittles such as Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, and Lindsey Graham. Sasse epitomized this slippery two-step during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, during which time he criticized Trump for making fun of Christine Blasey Ford, called the #MeToo movement an “important and a needed development,” lamented that the U.S. suffers from a “culture of sexual assault,” and then, to no one’s surprise, voted to confirm Kavanaugh anyway.

Sasse’s second oft-emphasized quality is his elite pedigree—Harvard bachelor’s, St. Johns master’s, Yale history doctorate—which endeared him to those swaths of the commentariat who were perpetually seeking a “reasonable Republican” foil that might draw a favorable contrast with Trump’s crass ignorance.* Trump spends his waking hours glued to Fox News; Sasse homeschools his kids in a “family canon” and does “By the Book” interviews with The New York Times.