The Supreme Court Shows No Signs of Slaking Its Thirst for Capital Punishment

The state of Texas argued during his trial that Thomas was exaggerating his mental illness and attributed his state of mind during the murders to “consuming large amounts of cough syrup containing hallucinogenic dextromethorphan.” At trial, local prosecutors successfully shuffled almost all of the prospective Black jurors out of the top of the jury pool, and then struck the only remaining Black juror during voir dire, resulting in an all-white jury. Since Thomas is Black and his wife was white, the jury questionnaire included a multiple-choice question asking their thoughts on “people of different racial backgrounds marrying and/or having children.”

One juror checked a box indicating that he was “vigorously opposed” to the idea and am “not afraid to say so,” while two others checked a box that they “opposed” it but “try to keep [their] views to [themselves].” Thomas’s trial lawyer only briefly questioned one of the latter two jurors about their response to this question; he made no effort to strike or otherwise keep them off the jury. After his conviction, the trial then moved to the sentencing phase to decide whether Thomas should receive the death penalty after weighing mitigating and aggravating circumstances.

During closing arguments in that phase, the prosecutor urged the death penalty by asking the all-white jury if they could take the risk that Thomas would one day be paroled, “come back to Clayton County,” and “ask your daughter out, or your granddaughter out?” The prosecutor noted that women who were previously in relationships with Thomas had testified during the trial. “After watching the string of girls that came up here and apparently could talk him into—that he could talk into being with him, are you going to take that chance?” he asked. The jury ultimately voted to sentence Thomas to death.