The Supreme Court Shows No Signs of Slaking Its Thirst for Capital Punishment

Two cases this week may underscore how far the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority will go to keep that machinery running. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday morning in one case that could determine whether a death row prisoner gets a chance to potentially exculpate himself through DNA testing. Another case, which the court declined to take up hours earlier, was brought by a man who claimed his trial was infected by racial bias—and that his lawyers did not do enough to keep it out.

The former case, Reed v. Goertz, is grounded in procedural concerns. A Texas jury convicted Rodney Reed for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites, who was founded dead by the side of a road. Local police found semen inside Stites that was a DNA match with Reed. According to Reed, who is Black, he was having an affair at the time with Stites, who is white, which he says explains why his semen was present in her body. Reed has alleged that Stites’s real killer was her then fiancé, Jimmy Fennell—a white police officer who was the last person to see her alive. In Reed’s brief for the court, among other things, he cites testimony by the officer’s colleagues at the time that Fennell told Stites’s body at her funeral that she “got what [she] deserved.”

In 2001, Texas passed a law known as Article 64 that governs postconviction DNA testing. Reed applied in 2014 to have certain pieces of crime scene evidence tested in the belief that it would exculpate him. The local district attorney’s office declined to comply with his wishes. After years of legal battles in state courts, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled against Reed, holding that he had failed to show that testing would lead to exculpatory DNA results which would have acquitted him at trial. Reed then turned to the federal courts under Section 1983 in 2019.