Stephen Breyer Versus the Death Penalty

Three of the justices in the Gregg majority later renounced it. When Lewis Powell’s biographer asked him shortly after his retirement if he wished he could change his vote in any case, Powell said he would have voted the other way in every death penalty case. Toward the end of his tenure, Harry Blackmun famously wrote a 9,000-word dissent in an otherwise unremarkable case that declared he would “no longer tinker with the machinery of death.” And John Paul Stevens, the last living member of the court that decided Gregg, said after retiring that he became “disenchanted” with capital punishment after witnessing the court’s mismanagement of it firsthand. In no other area of American law have so many justices publicly denounced their former positions on an issue or case in this way.

Echoing this tradition, Breyer pointed to three areas where he saw serious reasons for concern. He pointed to a growing body of evidence about wrongful convictions and death-row exonerations, weakening the reliability of the death penalty and increasing the chance of severe miscarriages of justice. Death sentences are handed down in ways that can only be described as arbitrary, with factors like race, wealth, and geography playing a significant role in life-or-death outcomes. Virtually all executions only take place after exceedingly long delays, depriving them of any purported deterrent effect. And compounding those flaws, he noted, was the modern scarcity of the death penalty: A handful of counties in a smattering of states account for most death sentences and nearly all executions, making it even more arbitrary who gets killed by the government.

Ultimately, Breyer reached the same conclusion as some of his predecessors. “In 1976, the Court thought that the constitutional infirmities in the death penalty could be healed; the Court in effect delegated significant responsibility to the States to develop procedures that would protect against those constitutional problems,” he wrote. “Almost 40 years of studies, surveys, and experience strongly indicate, however, that this effort has failed.”

Breyer is known for seeking consensus and collegiality on the court, and he framed his dissent not as a sweeping denunciation of the court and its precedents but as an invitation for his colleagues to reconsider them. Two of his brethren responded with a mixture of indignation and dismissal to that suggestion. Justice Clarence Thomas opined that if the court accepted Breyer’s invitation to rethink its death penalty precedents, it should also revisit its 1976 ban on mandatory death sentences. Antonin Scalia wrote the Constitution placed the decision with the American people and that by “arrogating to himself the power to overturn that decision, Justice Breyer does not just reject the death penalty, he rejects the Enlightenment.”