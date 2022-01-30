Stephen Breyer Versus the Death Penalty

The two dissenters, William Brennan and Thurgood Marshall, spent the next 15 years maintaining a lonely vigil against the return of capital punishment. In almost every adverse ruling by the court against a death-row prisoner, the justices would note that they still held that the death penalty violated the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments. According to legal historian Evan Mandery, Brennan and Marshall issued 1,841 dissents together until Brennan’s retirement in 1990.

Three of the justices in the Gregg majority later renounced it. When Lewis Powell’s biographer asked him shortly after his retirement if he wished he could change his vote in any case, Powell said he would have voted the other way in every death penalty case. Toward the end of his tenure, Harry Blackmun famously wrote a 9,000-word dissent in an otherwise unremarkable case that declared he would “no longer tinker with the machinery of death.” And John Paul Stevens, the last living member of the court that decided Gregg, said after retiring that he became “disenchanted” with capital punishment after witnessing the court’s mismanagement of it firsthand. In no other area of American law have so many justices publicly denounced their former positions on an issue or case in this way.

Echoing this tradition, Breyer pointed to three areas where he saw serious reasons for concern. He pointed to a growing body of evidence about wrongful convictions and death-row exonerations, weakening the reliability of the death penalty and increasing the chance of severe miscarriages of justice. Death sentences are handed down in ways that can only be described as arbitrary, with factors like race, wealth, and geography playing a significant role in life-or-death outcomes. Virtually all executions only take place after exceedingly long delays, depriving them of any purported deterrent effect. And compounding those flaws, he noted, was the modern scarcity of the death penalty: A handful of counties in a smattering of states account for most death sentences and nearly all executions, making it even more arbitrary who gets killed by the government.