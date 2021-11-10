Only a Death-Row Prisoner Could Make the Supreme Court Skeptical of a Religious Freedom Claim

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for herself and the court’s three liberal justices at the time, strenuously denounced her colleagues’ move. “Given the gravity of the issue presented here, I think that decision profoundly wrong,” she wrote in a dissenting opinion. Kagan highlighted the Establishment Clause problems with Alabama’s actions and laid out how precedent supported her side. But her most withering critique of the majority came from her rebuttal of the majority’s timeline for Ray’s appeal.

I also see no reason to reject the Eleventh Circuit’s finding that Ray brought his claim in a timely manner. The warden denied Ray’s request to have his imam by his side on January 23, 2019. And Ray filed his complaint five days later, on January 28. The State contends that Ray should have known to bring his claim earlier, when his execution date was set on November 6. But the relevant statute would not have placed Ray on notice that the prison would deny his request. To the contrary, that statute provides that both the chaplain of the prison and the inmate’s spiritual adviser of choice “may be present at an execution.” It makes no distinction between persons who may be present within the execution chamber and those who may enter only the viewing room. And the prison refused to give Ray a copy of its own practices and procedures (which would have made that distinction clear). So there is no reason Ray should have known, prior to January 23, that his imam would be granted less access than the Christian chaplain to the execution chamber.

The majority’s unsigned decision implied that Ray should have raised his claim when he found out his execution date in November. But as Kagan easily establishes, Ray could not have known about the problem until he was verbally informed of it by the warden two months later, in January—less than a fortnight before his execution date. Kagan was not offering a difference of opinion about how to read a statute or interpret a precedent; she was telling the majority that they were plainly wrong about the sole factual basis they gave for overriding the Eleventh Circuit and letting the state execute Ray.

It’s worth noting here that the justices typically get the chance to read each other’s writings in a case before they are published by the court. That allows the other justices to make edits to their own writings, respond to any critiques, and even change positions in some cases. The justices haven’t publicly described what happened behind the scenes in Ray, and the public may not learn more until individual justices’ papers become available later this century. But as I observed at the time, either the conservative justices didn’t know that Kagan’s dissent had proven them factually wrong, which would still suggest a troubling level of sloppiness by them in a life-or-death situation, or they simply didn’t care that they were wrong.

The court’s decision in Ray drew widespread criticism from commentators on the left and the right. It also created an unusually public rift between the justices over death-penalty cases and eleventh-hour appeals. The following month, the court stayed the execution of Patrick Murphy, a Buddhist inmate in Texas who had challenged a policy that only allowed Christian or Muslim clergy in the execution chamber. Kavanaugh, who voted for the stay, tried to distinguish the case from Ray by claiming, in a concurring opinion, that Murphy had raised an equal-treatment claim himself, while the Eleventh Circuit had found one in Ray’s case on its own accord. That hypertechnical hair-splitting was not the court’s stated reason for overturning Ray’s stay one month earlier, and Kavanaugh ignored the factual error in the reason it actually offered.