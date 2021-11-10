Only a Death-Row Prisoner Could Make the Supreme Court Skeptical of a Religious Freedom Claim

When someone brings a religion-related claim before the justices, they almost always win. A law-review study published earlier this year found that the Roberts court, which began in 2005 and continues to this day, ruled in favor of such claims 81 percent of the time. By comparison, the Rehnquist court, which lasted from 1986 to 2005, ruled in favor of religion-related claims merely 58 percent of the time. Religious groups have enjoyed more than a few high-profile victories in recent years, including a landmark ruling against “Blaine amendments” and a narrow victory for a Catholic adoption agency that wanted to refuse to work with same-sex couples.

Ramirez’s claims, however, were met with a surprising outpouring of disdain. “You have told us you would be satisfied if Pastor Moore touches Mr. Ramirez’s foot,” Justice Samuel Alito told Ramirez’s lawyer. “But what’s going to happen when the next prisoner says that I have a religious belief that he should touch my knee? He should hold my hand? He should put his hand over my heart? He should be able to put his hand on my head? We’re going to have to go through the whole human anatomy with a series of cases. And you haven’t said anything about what you want exactly with respect to audible prayer. What type of prayer? When? How loud? What exactly do you want to start out with?”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh had similarly out-of-sorts inquiries about the degree to which judges should probe the sincerity of various religious claims. “This is a potential huge area of future litigation across a lot of areas—[the] sincerity of religious claims,” he told him. “How do we question those? Some things that people have talked about are the incentives someone might have to be insincere, behavioral inconsistencies … the religious tradition of the practice. What do we look at to check sincerity? Because that’s a very awkward thing for a judge to do, to say: I want to look into the sincerity of your claim. But our case law says we must do that.”