They Freed 19 Sharks From a Commercial Fisherman’s Net. Now They Could Go to Prison.

The fish Moore and Mansell freed included vulnerable species. The lemon shark, for example—reportedly one of the species they freed—is currently on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. “Overall,” the IUCN found in 2020, “it is suspected that the Lemon Shark has undergone a population reduction of 30–49% over the past three generation lengths (50 years).” Due to overfishing, the catching and killing of near-extinct Goliath groupers was prohibited for three decades, but plans were announced in 2022 to lift the ban provided a strict lottery system was implemented. (The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has now postponed its final ruling on this till at least May 2023.) Moore and Mansell’s crime took place in federal waters, not state waters. But the Goliath grouper has been protected in both state and federal waters since 1990.

Many conservationists disagree with the decision to end the Goliath grouper fishing moratorium. “Although there has been some recovery of a few shark species and of Goliath grouper in Florida’s state and federal waters,” said Malinowski, “further recovery is still needed in order to reach an appropriate ecosystem balance in Florida. Goliath grouper populations showed positive signs of recovery until around 2010, but have since showed signs of population declines.”

There are some signs that public opinion is finally shifting towards conservation, even for sharks, who like many predators often face an uphill battle to gain public sympathy. The longtime villainizing of sharks in popular culture––from the Jaws and Sharknado movie franchises to even some of Discovery’s annual Shark Week programming––has left a lot of fear of these animals. But last July, a sanctioned shark fishing tournament in Palm Beach County, where Moore and Mansell were convicted, encountered large-scale backlash in its lead-up, generating over 185,000 signatures on Change.org and protestors on location.