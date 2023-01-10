They Freed 19 Sharks From a Commercial Fisherman’s Net. Now They Could Go to Prison.

Because a buoy designating the net as legal was later found to have been present, Moore and Mansell were prosecuted and are now due to be sentenced on February 9. (They could also be forced to pay restitution to the fishing operation, in addition to the other penalties.) Their case highlights a growing divide between citizens seeking to help Florida’s local ecology and the politicians and lawyers defending an outdated system that conservationists say supports corporations and lobbyists.

“I believe that the action taken by these gentlemen is part of an overall contentious atmosphere that has been building with wildlife management in Florida, particularly for sharks and Goliath Grouper,” said Dr. Chris Malinowski, director of research and conservation at the Ocean First Institute, who added that he disagrees with Moore and Mansell’s approach. “You have some stakeholder groups saying these species should never be harvested because their populations are low, while other groups claim there are way too many and that state and federal authorities need to take immediate action to reduce numbers.”

For decades now, the quality of life in Florida’s waters has been suffering due to overfishing, pollution, and rising temperatures as a result of climate change. A recent study by ​​the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that 85 percent of popular grouper and snapper species have been overfished, with their populations sinking below sustainable levels. Globally, shark populations have decreased by 71 percent over the past half-century due to shark finning and overfishing, with numerous shark species surrounding Florida experiencing steep decline. More than one-third of sharks worldwide are in danger of extinction.