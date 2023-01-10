Lauren Boebert Was a Loser in the House Speaker Fight, but You’d Never Know It From How She’s Acting

Boebert’s action may seem nonsensical to your typical lawmaker in the same position. The usual playbook for a legislator who just barely survived reelection is to pull back on the incendiary rhetoric and moves that apparently drove so many voters to seek to oust her. Over the weekend, the Associated Press reported that even conservative Republicans in Boebert’s district—one that hasn’t been represented by a Democrat in over a decade and hasn’t gone for a Democratic presidential candidate in over 20 years—were put off by her theatrics.

The AP report, with a dateline from Rifle, Colorado, said constituents “laud Boebert for defending their rights, but cringe at her provocations, contributing to an unexpectedly tight race last year that she won by just 546 votes out of more than 300,000 cast.” The same article quoted Boebert as being unapologetic. She said, “In the minority, all I had was my voice, the only thing I could do was be loud about the things I’m passionate about.… We have to lead right now, we have to show Americans that we deserve to be in the majority.”

But to Frisch and others, Boebert’s version of leading is just creating more chaos. “I think people are realizing that there are serious issues that need to be addressed in our country and they’re not being addressed while there’s this circus going on in D.C.,” Frisch continued.