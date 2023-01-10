Lauren Boebert Was a Loser in the House Speaker Fight, but You’d Never Know It From How She’s Acting

Boebert is emerging from this speakership fight more vulnerable than when she came into it.

That’s some impressive spin, but in actuality, Boebert is emerging from this speakership fight more vulnerable than when she came into it. She’s proved an ironclad commitment to buck McCarthy and Republican leadership—a commitment more hard-core than that of all but a few House colleagues, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the end that didn’t earn Boebert praise. Quite the opposite. Near the finale of the speakership fight, she found herself being scolded by Donald Trump in a phone call. A source with knowledge of the call told Politico that she and the other holdouts on the call were ripped “a new asshole.” Privately, some House Republicans have speculated McCarthy, now that he’s speaker, would seek to punish Boebert and the other dissidents who fought tooth and nail to keep him from the speaker’s gavel.

Boebert has also sparked a fresh round of discontent back home, emanating from both her last Democratic opponent, who very narrowly lost to her by a razor-thin margin in the last election, and the conservative constituents who make up the core of her base.

“I think what you see from Representative Boebert and Matt Gaetz and some of these others is part of this circus; this ‘angertainment’ of showmanship and not really trying to get to work on what a lot of people want to see happen,” said Democrat Adam Frisch, Boebert’s most recent Democratic opponent, who lost to the Colorado congresswoman by about 500 votes. Frisch said he’s been getting supportive emails and texts from Boebert constituents, including ones who didn’t vote for him, saying they wished they’d voted for him “after seeing the latest example of dysfunction. And there are a couple of people maximizing the dysfunction at the moment, and Boebert certainly is very proud of leading that dysfunctionality.”