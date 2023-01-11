How the Supreme Court Is About to Destroy Federalism

We’ve also seen the court strike down Roe v. Wade, and now women in states dominated by white conservatives are paying the price in blood, pain, and death. While it may have hurt the GOP in the 2022 elections, it wasn’t enough to prevent it from taking back the House of Representatives, in great part due to effective gerrymandering in red states, and even blue states like New York are putting in place judges who oppose gerrymandering. In Moore v. Harper, the court has before it the question of whether state legislatures can unilaterally decide everything about elections, including the option of deciding who gets the states’ Electoral College votes (regardless of how the people of the state actually voted) or creating alternate slates of electors (as Donald Trump and his team were trying to do).

At the district court level, extremist judges like Reed O’Connor and Matthew Kacsmaryk allow religious legal organizations to go judge shopping to reliably get injunctions against everything. O’Connor is notorious for having issued the nationwide injunction against birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Kacsmaryk, formerly a lawyer for an organization opposed to abortion, has released a series of injunctions in the past year targeting women and the LGBTQ community. With judges such as these, there’s little the federal government can do to protect women and minorities. This serves to undermine faith in the legal system at all levels, and not just the Supreme Court.

Perhaps the worst part is that the Roberts court can’t even bother with ideological consistency in pursuit of partisan goals. For instance, in Masterpiece Cake Shop and Little Sisters of the Poor, the court ruled that even the merest hint of bias or burden by the government was an intolerable evil. But when Trump instituted his “Muslim ban,” the court found in Trump v. Hawaii that it was just fine because Trump made his anti-Muslim statements while he was still only a candidate, thus it couldn’t be certain that the policy was motivated by religious animus.