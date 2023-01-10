The Supreme Court Could Gut the Right to Strike

To that end, the Teamsters also sharply criticized the company for what they suggested was a deceptive portrayal of events. “[Glacier]’s argument to the contrary turns entirely on the label ‘intentional property destruction,’ variants of which it incants more than sixty times in its forty-nine-page brief,” the union argued. “But that phrase is misleading. This case is not about an act of vandalism that happens to take place during a strike—something no one argues is protected by federal law. It’s instead about whether merely stopping work can result in financial liability for any spoilage of perishable products that may follow. It cannot.”

If the Supreme Court sides with Glacier, companies will have more discretion to sue striking workers for purported financial losses they incur during a strike, which in turn could have a significant chilling effect on strikes and work stoppages in general. That would fit within the conservative majority’s broader trend of hostility to labor rights in major cases like Janus v. AFSCME, where the justices ruled that free-agency fees levied by public-sector unions violated the First Amendment, and Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, where they struck down a California state law that allowed union organizers onto farm owners’ land during certain nonworking hours.

The court could also strike a compromise of sorts that was laid out by the Biden administration in a friend of the court brief. The Justice Department argued, as a procedural matter, that the Washington state courts should have sided with Glacier, claiming that the court was bound to accept the company’s version of events as true at the dismissal stage. But it also argued that if the Supreme Court sides with Glacier and sends the case back to the Washington state courts for reconsideration, those courts should rely on the results of the NLRB investigation when considering the factual circumstances of the case. Oral arguments on Tuesday may shed more light on the justices’ preferred path, and a ruling is expected by the end of June.

