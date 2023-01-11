The GOP Has Sunk So Low That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the Establishment Now

No image better sums up the state of the Republican House of Representatives. Here in this weird hothouse, Greene is trying to have her cake and eat it too—staying on the ins with fellow far-right luminaries such as Gaetz and Boebert while cozying up to party leadership. While she has vociferously criticized McCarthy and other Republican leaders in the past, she has been notably quiet in recent weeks, even as Gaetz, Boebert, and others went to the mattresses. All of these figures who washed into Washington during the Trump era are bucking for power in a new House majority that will spend its time mostly antagonizing the White House. But Greene’s path is the most interesting one: Pushing toward the appearance of respectability and buddying with McCarthy and other institutionalists is, for her, novel and new. But for the GOP itself, it’s merely the latest sign of rightward drift.



Greene started chasing respectability—or at least the veneer of it—about a year ago. “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them,” Greene said last February when asked about her past support for the QAnon conspiracy, “and that is absolutely what I regret.” In the same interview, she insisted that she had completed her slouch toward normalcy. “I’m a very regular American,” she said, caveats at the ready: “I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress.” But her ideological commitments remained fluid, to put it charitably: Later that month, she appeared as a surprise guest at white nationalist Nick Fuentes’s America First Political Action Conference; a day later, she appeared at the more buttoned-up Conservative Political Action Conference—the first sign she was playing both sides.



Speaking to Fox News’s Howard Kurtz over the weekend about her support of McCarthy, Greene made similar remarks, saying she had been “sucked into” online conspiracy theories like QAnon. Greene has never reckoned with—or ever really acknowledged—the substance of her beliefs and has instead blamed the internet for them. But that’s the larger story here: In the contemporary Republican Party, she doesn’t have to. She can continue to rise up the ranks of the Republican Party while engaging in similar rhetoric while offering the most threadbare of apologies.

