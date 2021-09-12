Sorry, Everyone, but Congress Is Bringing Back Debt Ceiling Foolishness

“It’s a funny kind of tool that can only hurt us,” said Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at Georgetown’s Government Affairs Institute, about the debt ceiling. Unless Congress raises the limit for what the government can borrow, the Treasury will default on its debts. One would think that the specter of this obviously terrible outcome would be enough to deter Congress from conducting semi-regular games of chicken, and yet, here we are.

In 2019, Congress opted to suspend the debt ceiling for two years, setting July 31 of this year as the date in which the Treasury could no longer borrow more. (There’s a slight difference between raising and suspending the ceiling: Raising the ceiling gives a fixed number to how much the government can borrow, suspending it kicks the can down the road such that the country can continue borrowing for a period of time but hit the ceiling on a certain date.)

The suspension meant that the debt limit of $22 trillion in 2019 was reset on August 1, and reinstated at roughly $28.5 trillion. The following day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress that the Treasury was taking “extraordinary measures” through the end of September so that it could continue paying its obligations.