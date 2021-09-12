Sorry, Everyone, but Congress Is Bringing Back Debt Ceiling Foolishness

Once upon a time, in a less polarized era, the periodic need to “raise the debt ceiling” was an occasion lawmakers used to refocus the political conversation on the national debt. Those days are past: It has since become a powerful weapon of political brinkmanship, one with the power to send the global economy into a tailspin amid a deadly pandemic.

In the simplest of terms, for the benefit of readers who, like your author, have trouble understanding the debt ceiling and the fuss that accompanies its increase: The debt ceiling is the limit for the federal debt, including both debt held by the public and debt held by government agencies. Raising the debt ceiling does not spend any new money or incur any additional debt; rather, it allows the Treasury to borrow money to cover prior congressional spending.

“It’s a funny kind of tool that can only hurt us,” said Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at Georgetown’s Government Affairs Institute, about the debt ceiling. Unless Congress raises the limit for what the government can borrow, the Treasury will default on its debts. One would think that the specter of this obviously terrible outcome would be enough to deter Congress from conducting semi-regular games of chicken, and yet, here we are.