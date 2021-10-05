Your Guide to the Debt Ceiling Disaster Toward Which America Is Hurtling

In 2004 and 2006 there were unanimous consent agreements to allow the vote to pass with a simple majority, but that outcome seems unlikely to be the case this time around. “That would require getting consent from every single Republican to lower the threshold to 51. I can’t imagine that would happen,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. (Of course, 10 Republicans could also just vote to advance the bill during Wednesday’s cloture vote, which would set up the debt limit suspension to pass by a simple majority. But this also seems unlikely to happen.)

Instead, Republicans want Democrats to go through the arduous process of reconciliation. For one thing, raising the debt limit through reconciliation could be politically painful for Democrats, because it would force them to put a number on how high they want to increase the borrowing limit. But it would also take a significant chunk of time, and would still require basic cooperation from Republicans. Democrats are wrong to say that it can’t be done—but it would be really, really inconvenient, and may come too late.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy also has concerns about normalizing the use of reconciliation to perform this debt ceiling ritual. “If we do the debt ceiling through reconciliation this time, that will become the norm. And it will make it fundamentally more difficult to increase the debt ceiling, because you have to go through this Rube Goldberg-like reconciliation process,” Murphy told reporters on Tuesday. “So that to me is a non-starter.”

As we near October 18, it becomes less and less likely that, even if Democrats did choose to raise the limit through reconciliation, they could successfully do so before the country defaulted on its debts—or even before our credit is downgraded. In 2011, the country’s credit was downgraded for the first time by Standard & Poor’s just because we came close to default.