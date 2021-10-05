Your Guide to the Debt Ceiling Disaster Toward Which America Is Hurtling

There, now you’re caught up on everything that’s going on. You can close this tab now, reassured that you have enough knowledge to get you through a happy hour conversation where someone brings up The Economy or What Those Clowns In Washington Are Doing Now. You clicked on the article, so I’m reasonably satisfied.

But in case you want to understand more of the nuance of the situation—or are just concerned about what you’ll say if someone asks you a follow-up question at the aforementioned hypothetical happy hour—feel free to keep reading.

The vote on Wednesday will be a cloture vote, limiting the debate on the bill and paving the way for a final vote. The bill needs to meet a 60-vote threshold to advance, and it’s unlikely that 10 Republicans will agree to do so. (The White House has largely rejected taking any executive action to avert catastrophe, such as minting a trillion-dollar coin, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said was “equivalent to asking the Federal Reserve to print money to cover deficits that Congress is unwilling to cover by issuing debt.”)