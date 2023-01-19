Joe Manchin’s Latest Budget Plan Is a Blast From the Past

Republicans say they don’t want to lift the country’s borrowing cap without commensurate cuts in domestic spending. (Both parties have contributed to the ballooning national deficit in recent years.) This idea has, predictably, not been embraced by Democrats, who accuse Republicans of leveraging a potentially catastrophic default in exchange for cuts to entitlement programs.

And this is where Manchin comes in. On Wednesday, the West Virginia senator, live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, proposed a solution to this legislative deadlock: bipartisan cooperation on the debt limit and a plan that may sound familiar to those who recall the fiscal fights of 2011. In an interview with Fox Business, Manchin said that he had spoken “briefly” with Speaker Kevin McCarthy about a bill introduced by Senator Mitt Romney that would impanel committees to address the solvency of government trust funds like Social Security, Medicare, and the Highway Trust Fund.

The measure, known as the TRUST Act, has not yet been reintroduced for the new Congress. But it would allow congressional leaders to appoint members to so-called “rescue committees” tasked with finding policy solutions for solvency within 180 days. (Current projections estimate that Medicare will not be able to pay full benefits after 2028, and Social Security after 2035.) Any legislation produced by these committees would be subject to expedited floor procedures for speedy consideration, and would require a 60-vote threshold to pass in the Senate.