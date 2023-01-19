Joe Manchin’s Latest Budget Plan Is a Blast From the Past

“We would put different committees—bipartisan, bicameral committees—together to look at each one of the trusts and come up with solutions of how you fix it,” Manchin said. “We’re not getting rid of anything. And you can’t scare the bejesus out of people saying we’re gonna get rid of Social Security, we’re going to privatize. That’s not going to happen. But we should be able to solidify it so the people who have worked and earned it know they’re gonna get it.”

If all of this is starting to sound vaguely familiar, that’s because this idea is reminiscent of the “supercommittee” created as part of the deal to raise the debt limit in 2011, a bipartisan crew of lawmakers tasked with developing a plan to reduce the deficit. But that committee was “super” in name only; lawmakers failed to reach an agreement, deadlocked over—wait for it!—the Republican desire to cut entitlement programs versus the Democratic hope to raise taxes on the wealthy.

Manchin also pitched the idea of creating a commission similar to the 2010 National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform, commonly referred to as the Simpson-Bowles commission: “If we can do that, and we say, OK, we agree to raise the debt ceiling, as long as we agree to identify the debt we have and how we start reducing it.”