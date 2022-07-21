Joe Manchin Killed the Expanded Child Tax Credit. Democrats Have a New Plan to Revive It.

Brown said that Democrats should not accept any tax cuts for the wealthy unless it is coupled with an extension of the child tax credit. This idea was also raised by Adam Ruben, the campaign director of the Economic Security Project, who suggested that extending tax breaks for research and development—which is popular on the right—could be paired with some kind of child tax credit proposal. “That helps to create a connection or an engine to leave the station, and [then] the child tax credit would be one of the cars,” Ruben said. However, this will likely be a heavy lift, as there are a multitude of other tax policy priorities that would be included in such a deal.



But there may be some openness to finding a compromise on the Republican side. Senator Mitt Romney has proposed his own child allowance, which would also be distributed on a monthly basis and is in some ways more generous than the Democratic proposal. Last month, Romney reintroduced his Family Security Act, this time with the support of two other Republicans. However, the updated bill includes some measures that Democrats greatly oppose, including a $10,000 per year income threshold. Romney and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, one of the biggest champions of the expanded credit in the Senate, have held multiple conversations on the topic, according to a Bennet aide. For his part, Romney said on Wednesday that he couldn’t “forecast” what a future child allowance package would look like, saying that talks were in the “preliminary” stage and indicating that it was too early to start discussions on an end-of-year tax extender package.

Reinstating the expanded child tax credit could be good policy for Democrats, but more cynically, it may be good politics as well. The expanded credit was generally popular, particularly among parents. And even though the Build Back Better Act faced uniform opposition from Republicans, there’s some evidence that parents will punish Democrats at the polls if the expanded credit is not reinstated. A Morning Consult/Politico poll from April found that 46 percent of recipients of the child tax credit were more likely to support Republican candidates in the midterm elections, compared to December 2021, when 49 percent of recipients were more likely to support Democrats. A poll conducted in January by Fighting Chance for Families found that, when told that Democrats allowed the credit to expire, trust in the Democratic Party among parents of children younger than 18 decreased by 18 percentage points.