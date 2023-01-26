Victor Navasky’s Vast Intellectual Universe

The Nation in those days was still kind of a throwback, defiantly clinging to the old ways. Its pages were numbered, then, in a fashion that I assumed was designed somehow to placate libraries, or, if you dare remember such a thing, the Reader’s Catalog: Pages were numbered consecutively by volume (that is to say, by year), so that the second page of an issue from mid-November 1980 would not be numbered page 2, but page 1,512. There was no art (that was a Katrina-era innovation). There were just words upon words upon words; a few too many of them, to be honest, settling old Cold War scores, but enough of them lively, biting, engaged in the moment. Victor’s Nation was at its best, I think, on the Israeli occupation and the U.S. adventurism in Central America and the early warnings about this new and hard-to-decipher American right wing—in retrospect, the magazine a better batting average on those matters than this magazine did. We used to sit around the Nation offices snarling at The New Republic’s support of Reagan’s contra war (that war was wrong, but, life being complicated, the passing years have shown us that his critics seem to have had a point about Daniel Ortega).

As I aged into a career and, eventually, something approximating stature, Victor and I became friends. While my wife and I still lived in New York, we would go out to dinner with Victor and Annie up in the Berkshires, where we both had houses. I guess he admired that I was one of those “intern made good” stories, but we simply had a good rapport. I appreciated his impish sense of humor. He told me a story once of going out to buy a new car. The sales associate was particularly proud of the cruise control function. Victor told me that he thought for a moment and asked the young man: And what problem was this invented to solve? The young man was flummoxed, of course; no one had ever asked that question, because he was accustomed to people who took capitalist innovation at face value. Victor wondered, and he wondered with a humility and openness that made him a great journalist and a better person.

And I’ve had a lucky run. I’ve seen my byline in almost all those lofty outlets (cough, Remnick!), and I remember every day that I’m lucky enough to hold a job that few have held and where worlds open up continually. And I never forget that I, and hundreds or maybe thousands like me, were first welcomed into this world by this brilliant, gentle man who like all of us made his share of mistakes on political questions but left nothing but sunshine to those with the good fortune to have known him.