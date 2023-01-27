Conservatives: “School Choice” Will Punish Public Schools for Wokeness

But the true goal of “school choice” proponents is plain as day for any reporter that cares to look. Senator Scott, on Fox News, put it bluntly: “Big labor unions have taken over public education. That’s bad for parents, bad for kids, bad for America.” And some see the debate over race and gender in schools as just the opening they need to convert more parents. “Families should not be stuck in an education system that actively undermines parental rights and ideologically grooms children,” argued Kaylee McGhee, a deputy editor at the Washington Examiner, on Monday. “They deserve the freedom to yank their students out of a school that disrespects their values and send them to one that better fits their needs.”

But McGhee gave the game away later in her piece—that “school choice” is really about forcing school districts to align with right-wing ideas of education, or otherwise wither away from a lack of resources. “School choice also gives families the power to hold the public education system accountable—especially if it tries to force its ideology onto their children,” she wrote. “Schools that disregard parental rights will soon find that they’re hemorrhaging funding as families take their taxpayer dollars elsewhere, and they will have no choice but to embrace reform.”

The school choice movement has long tapped into parents’ legitimate desire to offer their children the best education possible. Now, the anti-woke panic has offered it a new and perhaps even more potent avenue for starving public schools of funds and turning communities against them. But there’s something—or rather, someone—missing in these diatribes from McGhee, Scott, and others: the children themselves. What about the students who remain in public schools whose funds are being drained as a consequence of “educational freedom”? What about the ones whose parents believed the rhetoric and put their kid in a fly-by-night charter school that went out of business? Did any of them really have a “choice” in their fate?