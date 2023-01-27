John Eastman’s Long, Ignominious Legal Career Might Be Coming to an End

Had Eastman merely published his memos on Twitter or Substack or the comment section of a local newspaper’s weekly restaurant review, his crackpot theories would have been harmless. But he brought them to then-President Donald Trump, who made them the centerpiece of a pressure campaign against Pence to carry them out. After Pence publicly refused, a mob of Trump supporters who had been summoned to the nation’s capital at Trump’s behest marched on Capitol Hill and stormed the building. We can only speculate what they would have done if they had found Pence or any of the lawmakers in the building during the joint session, but the makeshift gallows outside Capitol Hill that day, combined with the chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” that rang through the Capitol’s halls, gave us some hints.

The most important part of the bar’s notice is intent: It’s not enough for a lawyer to be wrong or even egregiously wrong; they must “know” or be “grossly negligent in not knowing” that their legal advice is based on falsehoods. Eastman’s habit of communicating by email, which I’ve praised before, has given us some evidence to support this. In December 2020, Eastman corresponded with a GOP state lawmaker in Pennsylvania who had asked about “legislative solutions to our current national predicament.” He advised that state lawmakers could, through some mathematical formula that he pulled out of thin air, extrapolate the “untainted” votes from the actual vote total and declare that to be the actual result by legislative resolution. In essence, he said they could just make it up. The voter fraud was coming from inside the house.



And on January 6, 2021, when exchanging emails with a lawyer for Pence who had called his theories “bullshit,” Eastman responded with umbrage. “My bullshit—seriously?” he fired back. “You think you can’t adjourn the session because the [Electoral Count Act of 1887, or ECA] says no adjournment, while the compelling evidence that the election was stolen continues to build and is already overwhelming.” After acknowledging that the ECA ruled out his theory, Eastman then blamed the attack on the Capitol on Pence himself. “The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so the American people can see for themselves what happened,” he concluded. The bar’s notice said that these statements, made during and shortly after the attack, amounted to “moral turpitude.”