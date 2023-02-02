Is Arizona Truly a Purple State—or Just Anti-MAGA? Katie Hobbs Is About to Find Out.

“We had a choice in this election, and it wasn’t about Democrats versus Republicans,” Hobbs told me later that day. “It was about sanity versus chaos. And I talked to so many people after the election who just said, ‘I voted for sanity,’ and that was like code for ‘I voted for you.’” Indeed, the election was striking, in that alongside Hobbs, Arizonans chose Democrats Adrian Fontes as secretary of state and Kris Mayes as attorney general, all in a state where fewer than a third of voters identify as Democrats. “I think we have a mandate from voters to put the partisan politics aside,” Hobbs said, “and deal with these tough issues we’re facing.”

Hobbs, 53, grew up in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe. When Hobbs was in the fifth grade, she remembered, her teacher criticized “government freeloaders.” Hobbs’s family sometimes relied on food stamps and unemployment benefits. “I didn’t really understand what she was talking about,” Hobbs recalled. Her mother was upset when Hobbs relayed the story to her. “I realized that she was talking about families like mine who needed that support to get by,” Hobbs said. She partially credits the experience for leading to her eventual career as a social worker. “Which really is why I’m here,” Hobbs said when we talked in a conference room adjoining her office at the state Capitol.

At what was then known as Seton Catholic High School in Chandler, Hobbs was on student council, the yearbook and newspaper staffs, and a member of the National Honor Society. “I’m definitely a joiner,” she told me. “I was involved in everything.” She earned degrees in social work, first a bachelor’s from Northern Arizona University and then a master’s from Arizona State University. Hobbs saw the breadth of humanity’s woes as a social worker, which eventually led her to electoral politics. “I just got very frustrated by the difficulty of making vulnerable people’s voices heard in the halls of power,” she said, “and making change that would help their lives.”