Mike Pompeo Is Not Going to Be President

The haughty, know-it-all tone is a hallmark of the classic Pompeo-ism. Here is a man cosplaying as Kissinger, someone whose understanding of the way that the world really works gives him leave to roll his eyes at a brutal regime’s dismemberment of one of its leading critics. And the fact that Khashoggi was a human rights advocate only means he had it coming. Pompeo’s smear is especially absurd because Khashoggi was killed in part as retaliation for his opinion articles in The Washington Post—pieces that, among other things, described and condemned the brutality of Saudi Arabia and its leaders. Such expressions of moral outrage, as far as Pompeo is concerned, are punishable by death.



But Pompeo’s trollish devotion to this topic can also be read as an awkward attempt to translate some of Trump’s appeal on the former secretary of state’s own terms. The former president made his name in politics in part because of his willingness to cast aside typical pieties, such as paying a base measure of respect to the dead. Pompeo maintains good standing in the Beltway’s realist clique without breaking his Trumpian act by being seen as an apologist. He demands to be taken seriously as a tough-minded political force, and has to escape Trump’s shadow—where he remains a mere errand boy for an erratic despot—somehow. Placing the blame for Khashoggi’s death on Khashoggi ticks these boxes. And as a bonus measure, it signals Pompeo’s commitment to continuing Trump’s war on the media.



Perhaps more than any of Trump’s potential 2024 opponents, Pompeo feels entitled to carry the former president’s “tough guy” mantle. He wants to be seen as a fighter, someone willing to take on America’s enemies abroad (Iran) and at home (liberals and the media). But he remains, at heart, something too plain and typical: He’s a Koch-era Manchurian Candidate, a politician trying and failing to hide his true motives, which are to advance the interests of America’s wealthiest elites. Pompeo’s form of populism is pugilistic, but at the end of the day it’s twisted: He defends the big guy’s right to pummel the little guy with impunity.

