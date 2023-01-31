Mike Pompeo Is Not Going to Be President

But while Pence is the highest-profile politician who lost this particular wager, he is hardly alone. The Trump administration was packed to the gills with cutthroat climbers who thought they could hold on to the president’s coattails and rise through the ranks by being both obsequious and under the radar—which is to say, keep from being called out on Twitter. Nikki Haley, who is also performing badly in early 2024 primary polls, was one such politician. But seizing attention at the moment is former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently making his push to join the 2024 conversation using that most useless of all campaign standbys—the political memoir. The good news is that Pompeo is slightly less pathetic than Pence. The bad news is that he has even less of a chance of becoming president.



What Pompeo brings to the table is that he is a Frankenstein’s monster of contemporary Republican politics. A creature bred in a Koch brothers lab—the best-known GOP megadonor-influencers were early investors in Pompeo’s aviation company; the Kansas native has been involved in the brothers’ political orbit for decades—Pompeo has hastily rebranded in the Trump era. Though he was reportedly alarmed by Trump’s efforts to foment a coup in the aftermath of the 2020 election, Pompeo has since largely sidestepped any or all talk of the Capitol riot. He was, as the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser reported in 2019, so slavishly devoted to the president that one ambassador referred to him as a “heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass.” This has been Pompeo’s calculus for some time: Stay out of Trump’s firing line and advance up the ranks; use the cover to push bog-standard Koch politics.



Much of the coverage that Pompeo’s book has generated is focused on his shameful excusing of the murder of The Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed on the order of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “To be clear, Khashoggi was a journalist to the extent that I and many other public figures are journalists,” Pompeo writes in Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, a book whose title was surely selected via some kind of random campaign book name generator. “We sometimes get our writing published, but we also do other things. The media made Khashoggi out to be a Saudi Arabian Bob Woodward who was martyred for bravely criticizing the Saudi royal family through his opinion articles in The Washington Post,” he wrote, also calling Khashoggi an “activist who supported the losing team.”

