The Fight Ahead

“The results were mixed,” I responded, “but for the most part much better than expected. Usually in the midterms the president’s political party loses a disproportionate number of seats in the Senate and House. The current president, Joe Biden, a Democrat, was not high at the time in public esteem, so it was expected that his political party would not do well. News commentators, as well as Republican talking heads, were predicting a ‘red wave,’ red being the color associated with Republicans, while blue is associated with Democrats. But there was no red wave. There wasn’t anything even close to one. Democrats maintained control of the U.S. Senate and increased their margin there by a small amount. U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia and Pennsylvania personally chosen by Donald Trump lost their races, as did his candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, who received only 42 percent of the vote. Republicans won control of the House of Representatives, but by only a small margin. Best of all, Republican ‘election deniers’ who ran for statewide offices, such as secretary of state and governor, that control the elections process in key states, failed to win their races.”

“Mi hai perso!” Niccolò said. “You’ve lost me! What is an ‘election denier’?”

“Ex-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but refused to concede to Joe Biden and mounted an effort—which he still has not abandoned—to nullify Biden’s victory. He plans to run again, and these election deniers, if they had secured those offices, would have helped him to be declared the victor in their states, whether he actually won the most votes or not. He represents, in other words, the first serious attempt in American history to transform the presidency into a monarchy, and he still has not abandoned that quest. In fact, he has advocated termination of the American Constitution.”