If You Can’t Love Biden, He’ll Settle for You Hating Trump

Biden’s low numbers are seriously unfair. He’s managing quite expertly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The economy, despite some nasty inflation, is booming. Biden passed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, and then he passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on which Trump could never get Congress to move (that is, if he even tried). And for those who care (not everyone does), the deficit’s gone down. Biden restored the sense we lacked during the Trump years that the government is operating in a reasonably orderly and ethical fashion. None of this has gotten the country to rate Biden the superior president he so obviously is. So now, in addition to citing all these accomplishments in his speeches, Biden’s taken to pointing out that the MAGA-captive GOP is dangerous and deranged. In effect, Biden’s saying: You don’t care about me? Fine. Start caring about those maniacs.

It never was what Biden wanted to say. He entered office with a long career behind him of Senate deal-making, speaking of “unity” and hoping the country could move forward. But the Republicans’ infantile partisanship was too great. Of course, the problem of political tribalism is not new. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton followed the same learning curve, and the phenomenon predated even them. Animosity had been displacing affinity as the animating force in politics since the 1960s. Between 1960 and 2010, the unfavorable stereotyping of members of the opposing party increased by 50 percent, according toa 2012 study led by the Stanford political scientist Shanto Iyengar. Meanwhile, public trust in government plummeted. “May the best man win” yielded to “may the worst man lose.”

Republicans became much better haters than Democrats because Republican interest in governance dwindled as the party moved rightward. By the 1990s, identitarian loathing had become conservatism’s main point. By the teens it had become conservatism’s whole point. Trump jacked it up even further.