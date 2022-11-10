Period-Havers Have the Last Laugh Over the “Red Wave”

Turns out there was a “red wave” on Election Day after all, just not the ones that Republicans hoped for. Women, particularly women of color, voted overwhelmingly Democratic during the 2022 midterms, exit polls found. Inevitably, some found the joke that was ... just sitting there.

Turns out we rode our periods to the polls and voted with our vaginas.



The Red Wave was in us all along! — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) November 9, 2022

The midterm elections saw record-high voter turnout, both early and in person, and according to the exit polls, access to abortion was one of the top issues at the ballot box. Additionally, five states had abortion rights issues on the ballot, and all five states voted to either increase or maintain access to the procedure.

