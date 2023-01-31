How Much Damage Can Marjorie Taylor Greene Do on Her Committees?

“If you accept the fundamental precept that the Homeland Security is one of the most bipartisan committees in all of Congress because everyone wants to keep the country safe, you’re starting from a position of strength as far as getting things done,” said former Congressman John Katko, who served as the ranking member of the committee until earlier this year when he left Congress. “And then when you look at some of the members on the committee on both sides, I think they have to make a decision whether they want to carry on that tradition or engage in partisan politics. To engage in partisan politics on Homeland Security, you really do it to the detriment of the safety of the country, so I trust that all of them will keep that in mind as the committee work unfolds.”

If Oversight and Homeland Security weren’t enough, Greene, essentially the marquee outspoken Covid skeptic, was appointed to an investigatory subcommittee focused on how the federal government handled the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds harmless enough. Except the panel is poised more to focus on coronavirus prevention policies and try to frame Anthony Fauci as some kind of nefarious ultragovernment technocrat obsessed with adding anti-freedom layers of bureaucracy to everyday life. That’s the kind of probe that Greene likes. After all, she compared masking mandates to the Holocaust and called on Fauci to be imprisoned.

So regardless of what Greene does on the committee, if she conducts herself as she has so far (warning that Biden’s open borders are a herald for the apocalypse, floating some kind of deep corruption at the FBI, arguing that there’s another side to what happened on January 6), she will likely damage the committee’s reputation as an unusually aboveboard panel. There’s very little evidence that Greene would move to put partisanship aside. She has always operated in a way that suggests she thinks that most of the moves lawmakers make are simply political sport without any serious policy implications. But this time those consequences could be very serious.