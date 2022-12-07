Donald Trump Is 2022’s Biggest Loser, but the GOP Doesn’t Have the Guts to Reject Him

Trump looks weaker than he ever has. The investigations and electoral defeats have taken their toll. Ever since Trump’s hand-picked candidates face-planted last month, mainstream Republicans have been pondering a way to dump him. Trump declared his presidential campaign a week after the midterms, but it’s mostly been a dud; he hasn’t done events and has only been endorsed by a handful of figures, mostly his most craven loyalists and strivers. When he does give speeches or make public statements (via his janky social media platform Truth Social), they’re mostly a myopic set of petty grievances related to the “stolen” 2020 presidential election.

Historically, Trump’s power has always derived from the ironic aura of invincibility that surrounded him: He was constantly scandal-plagued and yet somehow always hung on. If you were going to take down Donald Trump, this is the time. Over the last month, several stories have circulated to this effect, in which Republicans carp to reporters about how the party must ditch its dead weight and embrace a new, less charismatic but also less deficient model, like DeSantis.



While there is an abundance of Republicans willing to talk about the need to move on from Trump, hardly any seem to have the stomach to actually do something about it. Over the weekend, Trump called for the Constitution to be terminated (or at least the parts of it that say a guy can’t just magically declare himself president) in response to Matt Taibbi’s embarrassing and limp report about Twitter’s decision to suppress Hunter Biden’s dick pics. Republicans confronted this insidious bit of authoritarianism with thumb-twiddling passivity. “Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. It’s a clever bit of rhetoric from a master of political wordplay: McConnell isn’t saying he wouldn’t support Trump or even that Trump shouldn’t be president. He’s simply saying that Trump’s actions should be recognized as unpresidential by others—namely voters—who should be willing to come together and solve McConnell’s problem on his behalf. (Most Republicans, for what it’s worth, have said nothing about Trump’s calls to terminate the Constitution.)

